From Country Roads To Viewership Records, U.S. Soccer Thanks Fans After World Cup Run

The U.S. men's soccer team's run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended on a damper note, but the United States Soccer Federation is feeling incredibly grateful for the support the squad received during its run to the round of 16.

A day after its elimination from the World Cup, the United States Soccer Federation released a statement in English and Spanish thanking American fans for their support during the tournament.

"When we asked, ‘why not us?’ you answered," the federation wrote. "You filled stadiums. You brought the game into your homes, bars, parks and communities across the country. Every time our players stepped onto the field, they carried your support with them. Wearing the crest is a privilege, and hearing your voices throughout this tournament is something we will never forget."

The tournament, which marked the first men's World Cup to be played in the United States since 1994, saw one of the three host nations have one of its best World Cup runs ever. The USA won three matches in a men's World Cup for the first time in its federation's history, as the Americans also won Group D before their round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Still, the USA's tournament ended in far too familiar fashion. With its 4-1 loss to Belgium, it marked the third straight appearance that the U.S. men's soccer team has lost in the round of 16 at the World Cup. As a result, the USA is still seeking to reach the quarterfinals at the men's World Cup for the first time since 2002.

So, the federation's statement also focused on the future development of the roster and the national program as it looks forward.

"We will learn from this, the federation wrote. We will get better to compete with the world's best. And we will keep doing the work because that's what this team and this country expects of us."

But the USA's run also brought record enthusiasm to soccer across the country. As the statement noted the high turnout at stadiums, viewing parties, and public spaces throughout the tournament run, viewership for the team's matches on FOX also set records.

The enthusiasm from the fans also helped them build a unique bond with the team. And what better way for the federation to close out its statement with a lyric that built a bond between the fans and the team? The statement finished with a nod to the team anthem this tournament:

"Country roads, take us home. We'll see you there."