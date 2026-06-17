FIFA Men's World Cup
The Friendly Wager: Back USA's Gio Reyna To Score Against Australia
FIFA Men's World Cup

The Friendly Wager: Back USA's Gio Reyna To Score Against Australia

Published Jun. 17, 2026 7:29 p.m. ET
Sam Panayotovich
Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

It was a great start to our Friendly Wager concept last week with the United States men’s national team piping Paraguay 4-1 and cashing the USA 3+ goals bet.

My FOX Chicago teammate Joey Soccer was all over that one.

Swing and a miss by me, though, not getting this week’s story up before the Tuesday games. 

Sometimes it’s as simple as betting Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi to all score multiple goals. 

I saw some bet slips online where that three-leg parlay was 85/1.

Oh well.

It’s also worth reminding you that FOX Sports is your place for all things World Cup. 

The games are great, the off-field content with James Corden and Jameis Winston has been incredible, and our digital team has already amassed over a billion views on social media.

Stay hot.

 

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Friendly Wager Record:
(1-0, +3.8)

United States vs. Australia

Can Gio Reyna help push the USA past Australia on Friday (Getty Images)?

I think it’s natural to expect some offensive aggression from the Americans after the first match of group play, but be careful. New head coach Mauricio Pochettino has taken the governor off the jet ski if you will, and he wants this team on the attack. It’s also no secret the USA back line isn’t anything special, so this could set up goals both ways.

Meanwhile, we’re still not sure if Christian Pulisic will play Friday in Seattle, which would open up ample opportunities for midfielder Giovanni Reyna. Reyna did score against Paraguay in the 82’ minute and if Pulisic doesn’t go, Reyna’s price will drop even lower.  

Sammy P's Picks: United States Australia Over 2.5 Total Goals Scored (-105), Gio Reyna to Score (+270)

 

Mexico vs. South Korea

Could Mexico vs. South Korea end in a draw (Getty Images)?

As mentioned last week, I picked Mexico to win Group A at -140. That wager is already in the hopper and isn’t going anywhere. That said, I don’t love this matchup against South Korea late Thursday night. Mexico will try to dominate possession and dictate tempo, while the Koreans rely on defensive keep-away and counter-attacking. It’s a total contrast of styles, which could and should provide us a decent chance for a 1-1 or 2-2 finish.

It’s a boring bet, but it often pays to be boring.

Sammy P's Pick: Mexico South Korea Mexico-South Korea Draw (+230)

 
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