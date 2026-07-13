France vs. Spain Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

A historic 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal is set.

France will face Spain in a semifinal showdown on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Dallas Stadium on FOX.

Kylian Mbappé. Lamine Yamal. A rematch of the 2024 European Championship semifinals with a trip to the World Cup final on the line. What more could you ask for?

France is the third nation to reach three consecutive World Cup semifinals, joining Germany (twice) and Brazil. Les Bleus are also set to become just the third country to appear in eight World Cup semifinals, alongside Germany (12) and Brazil (8).

A win would make France only the third team to reach three straight World Cup finals, joining Brazil (1994-2002) and West Germany (1982-1990).

France reached the semis with a dominant 2-0 win against Morocco in the quarterfinals. France outshot Morocco 22-5, tying the fewest shots conceded in a World Cup quarterfinal or later at the last eight tournaments.

Kylian Mbappé (eight goals) and Ousmane Dembélé (five goals) are the fifth-ever pair of teammates with five goals each at a World Cup. Meanwhile, Michael Olise leads the tournament in assists (5).

On the other hand, Spain is in its second World Cup semifinal and the first since winning the 2010 title.

Spain is the first reigning European champion to reach the World Cup semifinals since its own 2010 team and could become just the fifth to advance to the final. Only 1974 West Germany and 2010 Spain have won the World Cup as reigning European champions.

Spain’s record streak of six straight World Cup clean sheets ended in the 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium, as did Unai Simón’s World Cup-record shutout streak at 649 minutes. But with the victory, Spain set a team record of 36 straight games unbeaten (27W-9D-0L), last losing in March 2024 to Colombia.

Let’s check out the odds for the massive France vs. Spain matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 14.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Kylian Mbappé is -105 to score against Spain (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images).

France vs. Spain Odds

Moneyline

France : +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Spain : +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Spread

France -0.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Spain +0.5: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

France vs. Spain Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

What a matchup we have here. In the last two competitive meetings between these two historic nations, Spain has beaten France both times, once in the semifinals at the 2024 European championship (2-1) and the other at the Nations League semifinals (5-4). However, that was over a year ago. France has looked like the much better squad throughout this tournament. While Spain has only allowed one goal in six games, its attack has been a bit stagnant as super-sub Mikel Merino has bailed them out in the 90’+1 and 88’ minutes in its last two wins. Meanwhile, Les Bleus has scored 16 goals compared to Spain's 11 this tournament and has 14 assists to Spain's eight. Take France to advance at -148.

How to Watch France vs. Spain

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

France : -148 (bet $10 to win $16.76 total)

Spain: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)

Both Teams to Score