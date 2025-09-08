FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. Iceland: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 9, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET
France hosts Iceland in a World Cup Qualifier in Paris. Here’s everything you need to know about France vs Iceland.
How to watch France vs. Iceland
- Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Parc des Princes, Paris, FRA
- TV/Streaming: FS2
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- France: -1100
- Draw: +1000
- Iceland: +2500
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
France
- 9/5: at Ukraine — W 2–0
- 6/8: at Germany — W 2–0
- 6/5: at Spain — L 4–5
- 3/23: vs. Croatia — W 2–0
- 3/20: at Croatia — L 0–2
Iceland
- 9/5: vs. Azerbaijan — W 5–0
- 6/10: at Northern Ireland — L 0–1
- 6/6: at Scotland — W 3–1
- 3/23: vs. Kosovo — L 1–3
- 3/20: at Kosovo — L 1–2
