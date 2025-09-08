FIFA Men's World Cup France vs. Iceland: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 9, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

France hosts Iceland in a World Cup Qualifier in Paris. Here’s everything you need to know about France vs Iceland.

How to watch France vs. Iceland

Betting Odds

As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

France: -1100

Draw: +1000

Iceland: +2500

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

France

9/5: at Ukraine — W 2–0

6/8: at Germany — W 2–0

6/5: at Spain — L 4–5

3/23: vs. Croatia — W 2–0

3/20: at Croatia — L 0–2

Iceland

9/5: vs. Azerbaijan — W 5–0

6/10: at Northern Ireland — L 0–1

6/6: at Scotland — W 3–1

3/23: vs. Kosovo — L 1–3

3/20: at Kosovo — L 1–2

