France tops U.S. men's soccer team in Olympic opener 3-0 Published Jul. 24, 2024 5:33 p.m. ET

In the first Olympic soccer tournament appearance in 16 years for the U.S. men, the Americans lost 3-0 to host nation France on the opening day of competition for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the eventual winner for Les Bleus on Wednesday at Stade Velodromede in the southern French city of Marseille. Michael Olise added an insurance goal later before Loïc Badé completed the route with a late tally. All three of France's strikes came in the second half.

Both teams were without their top pros, like French superstar Kylian Mbappé and U.S. captain Christian Pulisic, because European clubs are not required to let their players participate as they are for the World Cup and other international competitions. Men's Olympic soccer is considered a youth event, with rosters comprised of players under age 23 besides three exceptions.

Play of the game

Olise's goal was the back-breaker for the U.S. It was also the prettiest of France's three by far:

Turning point

The U.S. had several golden chances to score in the second half, both before and after Lacazette opened France's account just after the hour mark. Overage midfielder Djordje Mihailovic hit the French crossbar from long range when the score was still tied. Left fullback John Tolkin and winger Paxten Aaronson then each saw point-blank shots stopped by teenage Les Bleus backstop Guillaume Restes to preserve what was then just a 1-0 lead for his side.

Perhaps the outcome of the match would've been different had any of those gone in for the U.S. The visitors looked fully deserving of a point at that stage. Unfortunately for coach Marko Mitrovic and the American players, the final score proved that they weren't.

Key stat

It had been an astounding 5,824 days since the last match a U.S. men's side played at the Summer Games. That day wasn't a happy occasion, either. A squad that featured future USMNT World Cup standouts Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley and Stuart Holden lost to Nigeria in the group finale after an early red card, failing to reach the second round at Beijing 2008.

What's next for France?

Thierry Henry's side now travels to Nice, where they'll meet African representative Guinea on Saturday, full of confidence. Les Bleus came even better than advertised in their Games debut, and that momentum will only further build should they also take care of business in their next match. Three points there and France would be all but qualified for the quarterfinals even before finishing off first round play next week against New Zealand.

What's next for the United States?

Beating the home team to kick off Paris 2024 was always going to be a tall order for the Americans, and that's exactly how it played out. Still, the U.S. can take a ton away from the first hour-plus performance on Wednesday against one of the gold medal favorites.

The trick will be improving on this showing over the all-important final two group stage contests, starting with Saturday's encounter with the Kiwis back in Marseille. If they can manage a win over New Zealand, the three points would leave the U.S. well-positioned to advance to the knockout stage by beating Guinea in its final first round game.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

