Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise surprised local football enthusiasts in New York City by unexpectedly taking part in a public recreational match. Having recently concluded his international campaign with France at the World Cup, the 24-year-old was spotted playing in socks, earning widespread praise for his grounded love for the game.

Olise Joins Street Match

Just days after concluding his international duties with France at the World Cup, Bayern winger Olise surprised New York City residents by joining an amateur football match. He took part in a recreational game organized through the community platform GoodRec on a public pitch. Remarkably, the former Crystal Palace star played without wearing football boots, turning out in socks and loose-fitting trousers instead.

Amateurs Praise French Star

Despite playing purely in socks, Olise still showcased flashes of his technical brilliance on the pitch, including his trademark move of cutting inside from the right flank onto his left foot. Following the conclusion of the match, the Frenchman posed for photographs with all participants, prompting GoodRec to share the moment on social media: "He beats us even in socks. Thank you for coming to a GoodRec game in New York City!"

Winger Shines At Tournament

This spontaneous appearance capped an impressive period for Olise, who excelled throughout the World Cup by setting a new record with seven assists for Les Bleus. That achievement builds on his sensational stats for Bayern last season, where he delivered 22 goals and 31 assists across 52 appearances in all competitions. His presence on a public pitch in New York reinforces his reputation as a footballer who possesses a genuine, unadulterated passion for the game.

Bayern Prepare For Pre-Season Restart

Olise will now enjoy a period of holiday before reporting back to Bayern's headquarters for pre-season training. The Bundesliga giants are under pressure to swiftly manage the physical recovery of their core stars who reached the latter stages of the World Cup ahead of the upcoming domestic and European campaigns. Bayern supporters will naturally hope their winger's extraordinary form carries seamlessly into the new season.