FIFA Men's World Cup
France Coach Didier Deschamps to Miss Norway Match to Attend Mother’s Funeral
FIFA Men's World Cup

France Coach Didier Deschamps to Miss Norway Match to Attend Mother’s Funeral

Published Jun. 23, 2026 5:16 p.m. ET

France coach Didier Deschamps will return home from the World Cup following the death of his mother and will miss his team's final group game against Norway, the French football federation said Tuesday.

The FFF said Deschamps learned of his mother's death on Tuesday morning and that he is going back to France to attend her funeral.

"At this incredibly painful time, we wish the head coach great strength and assure him of everyone's support," the FFF said, adding that assistant coach Guy Stéphan will take temporary charge of the squad — including for Friday's game in Massachusetts — until Deschamps returns.

The federation did not say when Deschamps was expected to return to the United States.

The 57-year-old Deschamps had previously announced he is stepping down as France coach after the tournament, 14 years after taking charge.

The former France captain led Les Bleus to World Cup glory in 2018 and his team lost the final to Argentina in 2022 in a penalty shootout.

France won its opening two matches at this World Cup, beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0 to advance to the knockout stage.

Norway has also won its two matches.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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