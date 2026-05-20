FOX Sports Unveils Full Studio Team Lineup For 2026 FIFA World Cup
World Cup winners and U.S. national team greats. European club legends and iconic superstar names.
With the world's biggest sporting event kicking off on June 11, FOX Sports announced the full lineup of its coverage team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Roster of International Stars
Among the blockbuster names that will join FOX Sports in studio as analysts for this summer's 48-team tournament include Thierry Henry (France), Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden), Clarence Seedorf (Netherlands), Javier "Chicharito" Hernández (Mexico), John Obi Mikel (Nigeria), Thiago Alcântara (Spain), Juan Pablo Ángel (Colombia) and Peter Schmeichel (Denmark).
Each of these legends played in previous World Cup tournaments and achieved notable success for their respective club and countries. Henry made his FOX Sports debut at the FIFA World Cup draw in December, while Ibrahimović has already begun his preparation for the world's biggest sporting event.
USA Legends To Join World Cup Coverage
With the tournament taking place on home soil, a quartet of U.S. icons and National Soccer Hall of Famers anchor FOX Sports’ studio analyst team in Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan. Donovan will also serve as a match analyst throughout the tournament.
USA greats Alexi Lalas, Landon Donovan, Carli Lloyd and Clint Dempsey return to the World Cup stage for FOX Sports.
All four analysts know what it takes to compete on soccer's biggest stages. Lalas played for the USA at the 1994 and 1998 men's World Cup tournaments. Lloyd won the 2015 and 2019 women's editions, while also securing gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
Dempsey and Donovan, who played at multiple World Cup tournaments for the Stars and Stripes, hold the joint record for most goals for the U.S. men's national team at 57 each.
Studio assignments will be announced before the tournament begins. FOX Sports previously announced the lineup of match commentators and reporters on April 29.
STUDIO TEAM
Analysts
Alexi Lalas
Carli Lloyd
Clarence Seedorf
Clint Dempsey
Javier "Chicharito" Hernández
John Obi Mikel
Juan Pablo Ángel
Landon Donovan
Peter Schmeichel
Thiago Alcântara
Thierry Henry
Zlatan Ibrahimović
Hosts
Jules Breach
Pien Meulensteen
Rebecca Lowe
Rob Stone
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