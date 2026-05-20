FIFA Men's World Cup
FOX Sports Unveils Full Studio Team Lineup For 2026 FIFA World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

FOX Sports Unveils Full Studio Team Lineup For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Updated May. 20, 2026 2:02 p.m. ET

World Cup winners and U.S. national team greats. European club legends and iconic superstar names. 

With the world's biggest sporting event kicking off on June 11, FOX Sports announced the full lineup of its coverage team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

Roster of International Stars 

Among the blockbuster names that will join FOX Sports in studio as analysts for this summer's 48-team tournament include Thierry Henry (France), Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden), Clarence Seedorf (Netherlands), Javier "Chicharito" Hernández (Mexico), John Obi Mikel (Nigeria), Thiago Alcântara (Spain), Juan Pablo Ángel (Colombia) and Peter Schmeichel (Denmark). 

Each of these legends played in previous World Cup tournaments and achieved notable success for their respective club and countries. Henry made his FOX Sports debut at the FIFA World Cup draw in December, while Ibrahimović has already begun his preparation for the world's biggest sporting event. 

USA Legends To Join World Cup Coverage

With the tournament taking place on home soil, a quartet of U.S. icons and National Soccer Hall of Famers anchor FOX Sports’ studio analyst team in Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan. Donovan will also serve as a match analyst throughout the tournament. 

USA greats Alexi Lalas, Landon Donovan, Carli Lloyd and Clint Dempsey return to the World Cup stage for FOX Sports. 

All four analysts know what it takes to compete on soccer's biggest stages. Lalas played for the USA at the 1994 and 1998 men's World Cup tournaments. Lloyd won the 2015 and 2019 women's editions, while also securing gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. 

Dempsey and Donovan, who played at multiple World Cup tournaments for the Stars and Stripes, hold the joint record for most goals for the U.S. men's national team at 57 each. 

Studio assignments will be announced before the tournament begins. FOX Sports previously announced the lineup of match commentators and reporters on April 29. 

STUDIO TEAM

Analysts

Alexi Lalas 

Carli Lloyd 

Clarence Seedorf 

Clint Dempsey 

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández 

John Obi Mikel 

Juan Pablo Ángel 

Landon Donovan 

Peter Schmeichel 

Thiago Alcântara

Thierry Henry 

Zlatan Ibrahimović 

Hosts

Jules Breach 

Pien Meulensteen

Rebecca Lowe

Rob Stone

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