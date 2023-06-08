FIFA Women's World Cup FOX Sports announces broadcasters for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Published Jun. 8, 2023 3:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States women's national team hasn't released its roster yet for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, but FOX Sports knows who it's sending to Australia and New Zealand this summer.

FOX Sports announced its broadcast roster for this summer's major soccer tournament Thursday. American soccer legend Carli Lloyd is one of the new faces for FOX Sports' Women's World Cup coverage. She'll work as a studio analyst throughout the tournament, which is similar to the role she had in FOX Sports' coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It's her first Women's World Cup as an announcer, joining FOX Sports after helping the United States win the last two FIFA World Cups.

Several notable faces and American soccer icons will join Lloyd in FOX Sports' studio coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Rob Stone will serve as FOX Sports' lead studio host and will also be joined by Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden and Heather O'Reilly, who helped the United States win the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Former Canadian goalie Karina LeBlanc, former Australian striker Kate Gill and two-time World Cup winner Arianne Hingst will also be a part of FOX Sports' studio coverage for international matches.

JP Dellacamera will return as FOX Sports' lead play-by-play announcer for the third straight FIFA Women's World Cup. He'll once again call games with former American standout Aly Wagner. The duo is expected to call every United States game in the tournament.

John Strong, who served as FOX Sports' lead play-by-play announcer for the last two FIFA Men's World Cups, will call games alongside analyst Kyndra de St. Aubin. Play-by-play announcer Jacqui Oatley will call games alongside former American player Lori Lindsey.

Trailblazing announcer Kate Scott joins FOX Sports' World Cup coverage for the first time and will game alongside analyst Danielle Slaton, who was a defender for the United States national team from 2000-05. Play-by-play announcer Jenn Hildreth will call games with former England defender Warren Barton.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Sports host and reporter Jenny Taft will work her fourth World Cup. She'll be embedded with the United States national team throughout the tournament and work as an insider covering the team.

Former referees Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg will serve as rules analysts.

FOX Sports will also have a gambling component to its World Cup coverage in 2023. Chris "The Bear" Fallica will work as the wagering expert of FOX Sports' World Cup coverage. Fallica joined FOX Sports earlier in 2023 after working for ESPN for over three decades, where he received acclaim for his work as a producer on "College GameDay" and his gambling picks. Fallica has shared his picks on several sporting events already in 2023 and boasts a 20-13-1 record in his USFL picks this season.

"This broadcast team builds on the tremendous success of our last two FIFA Women’s World Cup presentations and with 42 days to go until the opening match, we’re looking forward to having this group of acclaimed analysts, commentators, hosts and reporters shine on FOX Sports," FOX Sports' executive producer of World Cup coverage David Neal said in a statement. "Since 2015, FOX Sports has been America’s home for the most memorable moments in women’s soccer and this edition of the world’s greatest sporting event promises to deliver amazing storylines with the United States Women’s National Team challenging for a third-straight World Cup victory against the biggest field in tournament history."

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will begin with two matches on July 20. The United States, which is in Group E, will play its first match on July 22.

Group play will conclude on Aug. 3. The knockout stage will begin on Aug. 5 and the championship match will take place on Aug. 20.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup

share