Italy's World Cup Hope For 2030? A Familiar Face Set to Return As Manager

Roberto Mancini is officially a free agent, and his return to the Italian national team has never been closer. The manager, who made history with Manchester City by winning the Premier League, has announced his departure from the Qatari club, paving the way for a new chapter in his career.

Official farewell to Al-Sadd

Mancini has officially announced the end of his adventure in the Middle East. In a video posted on his social media channels, the former Inter Milan and Man City manager bid farewell to Al-Sadd supporters, confirming rumours that he was no longer involved with the club's coaching project after achieving significant local successes.

"Hi everyone, I'm making this video to thank all the Al-Sadd fans who supported us throughout the year and who allowed us to recover so many positions until we won the league. Thanks to the club and its directors for helping me and my staff integrate," Mancini said.

A tribute to the players & look ahead to the World Cup

Despite the constant transfer rumors linking him with the Italy coaching role, Mancini wanted to dedicate a final thought to his former players and the Qatar national team competing in the World Cup. The coach emphasised the human value of the group he met during his time abroad, demonstrating once again his ability to create strong bonds within the locker room.

Mancini then added: "Thank you to my fantastic players, both on and off the pitch, and for always giving everything for the team. And finally, good luck to the Qatar national team, who today begins their journey to the World Cup. Thank you so much, you will always be in my heart."

The Azzurri bench awaits

Now that Mancini is free from a contract, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) can accelerate its efforts to bring him back as Italy's national coach. After attempting to avoid journalists in recent weeks with vague statements, the coach now seems ready to once again accept the challenge of leading Italy, especially after his latest fleeting responses on the matter.

Just a few days ago, in fact, Mancini dodged questions about his future with a curt: "Me, Italy coach? Sorry, but I have to go to dinner." The Italy coaching position is currently vacant following the resignation of Gennaro Gattuso after failing to qualify the Azzurri for the 2026 World Cup.

A return to Italy after Euro 2020 success

Mancini's career has been studded with successes, from his historic last-gasp Premier League title win with Man City to his Wembley triumph with the Azzurri at Euro 2020. His international experience is considered crucial to launching a new era of success and bringing the national team back to the top of world football after recent disappointments in World Cup qualifying.

Before his time in Qatar, Mancini had moved to the Gulf to lead the Saudi Arabia national team, a move that followed his shock exit from the Italy job. However, his journey with Saudi Arabia did not go smoothly, and he was sacked after a goalless draw against Bahrain.