Is Folarin Balogun Playing Today? USA Star's Status For World Cup Round Of 16 vs. Belgium

The United States men's national team will have its star striker, Folarin Balogun, available for its round of 16 match against Belgium at Seattle Stadium on Monday, but will coach Maurico Pochettino call on him, or will he stick to the plan he had when he thought he wouldn't be available?

Here is everything to know about Balogun's availability for USA vs. Belgium in the round of 16:

Is Balogun Playing Today?

Folarin Balogun will start for the United States against Belgium. This will mark Balogun's fifth start of the tournament. Ricardo Pepi, who was expected to start in Balogun's place if his suspension was upheld, will start on the bench. The rest of the lineup remains unchanged from the round of 32.

Why Can Balogun Play?

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee on Sunday ruled that Balogun's one-match suspension for receiving a red card in the round of 32 would be suspended for one year, citing Chapter 4, Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code on suspension of implementation of disciplinary measures, which notes that the "judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure."

(Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

Why Did Balogun Get A Red Card?

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of the second half by referee Rafael Claus after VAR review showed that he stepped on Bosnia and Herzegovina player Tarik Muharemović's ankle.

How to Watch USA vs. Belgium