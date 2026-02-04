Vinicius Junior Back To Brazil? Flamengo Boss Jokes At Eyeing Real Madrid Star

Flamengo's sporting director has jokingly suggested that Vinícius Júnior is next on his transfer wishlist following the return of Lucas Paqueta. During the playmaker's official unveiling in Rio, the club chief could not resist a dig at Real Madrid regarding a free transfer for their superstar, hinting that the "project" to reunite the academy graduates is on his mind.

Boto targets Real Madrid superstar next

The atmosphere at the official presentation of Paqueta was already electric, marking the homecoming of one of Flamengo's most beloved recent exports. However, sporting director José Bono managed to steal the headlines with a light-hearted comment that spoke volumes about the club's newfound ambition. With uncertainty surrounding Vinicius' future at Madrid due to a breakdown in negotiations over a new contract and buoyed by the capture of Paqueta despite heavy interest from European clubs, Boto suggested another big name could be coming back.

"Next, we will talk to Vini Jr's staff," Boto joked, drawing laughter from the press room. He then turned to club president Luiz Eduardo Baptista with a grin, asking: "When does the contract end, president? We wouldn't need to pay Real Madrid anything!"

While delivered in jest, the comment reflects the growing confidence within the Brazilian giants that they can lure their European conquerors back to the Maracana. Vinicius and Paqueta rose through the youth ranks together, and the idea of reuniting the duo remains the ultimate dream for the Rubro-Negro supporters.

Paqueta rejected '15 European clubs'

The return of Paqueta from West Ham is seen as a major coup for South American football, particularly given the player's age and pedigree in the Premier League. Boto revealed the sheer scale of the operation, insisting that the transfer would have been impossible without the player’s desperate desire to wear the red and black shirt again.

"This shows how much he likes Flamengo," Boto explained. "For this value, there were 10 or 15 clubs in Europe that wanted him. He was very important in this process."

The director admitted that while Flamengo’s finances are robust, they cannot compete with the European elite. The deal relied entirely on Paqueta pushing his representatives to make the Rio move happen. "My part is sporting. Without Paqueta, this transfer was impossible, despite our financial health. Everything he did to be sitting here, and me too, and all his staff, helped a lot in the process; it wouldn't be possible otherwise."

From financial fear to market dominance

Boto also used the press conference to highlight the remarkable financial turnaround at the club under the leadership of president Luiz Eduardo Baptista. He recounted a sobering conversation from just 12 months prior that laid bare the challenges they faced before executing this aggressive window.

"I wanted to remember that a year ago, when I arrived here, he [Baptista] told me we had R$5 million (£680,000) in cash. I was scared," Boto admitted. "But to know that we can conduct a window like this is to his merit."

The capture of Paqueta represents a flex of financial muscle that few clubs outside of Europe’s top five leagues can match. It signals a shift in strategy for Flamengo, moving from selling prospects to buying established world-class talent to dominate the Copa Libertadores and the domestic league.

A tactical 'Swiss Army Knife'

Beyond the emotional narrative of the homecoming, Boto was keen to emphasise the tactical rationale behind the signing. Flamengo were in the market for reinforcements in multiple areas, but Paqueta’s unique versatility allowed them to solve several problems with one cheque.

"I wanted to highlight this part. It is an impact signing in all of Europe," Boto declared. "When we decided on his signing, we didn't know if we would succeed or not. We had two or three positions we wanted to fill, but he plays these positions—he does even more, four or five. That is the sporting part."

The director concluded by suggesting that Paqueta’s arrival effectively closes their major business for the window, joking: "Let's move forward for this signing knowing that later there will be little left for the rest of the market!" With Paqueta secured and the Vinicius seeds planted, Flamengo fans have every reason to believe their golden era is just beginning.