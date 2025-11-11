Finland vs Malta: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Finland and Malta face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Finland vs Malta and odds.

How to Watch Finland vs Malta

Finland vs Malta Odds

Finland is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Finland

10/12: at Netherlands (Loss, 4–0)

10/9: vs Lithuania (Win, 2–1)

9/7: at Poland (Loss, 3–1)

9/4: at Norway (Loss, 1–0)

6/10: vs Poland (Win, 2–1)

Malta

10/12: vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (Loss, 4–1)

10/9: vs Netherlands (Loss, 4–0)

9/9: vs San Marino (Win, 3–1)

9/4: at Lithuania (Draw, 1–1)

6/10: at Netherlands (Loss, 8–0)

World Cup 2026

