Alisson Becker feels for Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian expected to bring Brazil a record sixth World Cup title.

"His position perhaps has more pressure than being the president of the country," the Seleção's top goalkeeper said.

Brazil is unbeaten in 20 World Cup openers since 1934, winning 17 going into Saturday night's match against African champion Morocco.

Having conquered the globe with Pelé, samba soccer and canary yellow jerseys, Brazil was once the nation others emulated.

No more. Brazil hasn’t won the title since 2002 and has moved past the quarterfinals just once since, a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany in the 2014 semis on home soil in Belo Horizonte.

"We're here to try to change history, try to put Brazil back to where it never should have left, which is at the top," striker Vinícius Júnior said Friday through an interpreter. "We are at the same level as the other major teams."

Morocco became the first African nation to reach the World Cup semis, losing 2-0 to France four years ago. The Atlas Lions won their continent's title controversially in January — they lost 1-0 to Senegal but were awarded a 3-0 forfeit victory because the Lions of Teranga left the field for 15 minutes during stoppage time in protest of a penalty kick awarded to their opponent.

Brazil is ranked sixth in the world and Morocco seventh.

"In modern football, there is no — how we say? — small-time team," Ancelotti said through an interpreter. "They are definitely up to the task."

In their one World Cup meeting, Brazil won 3-0 in the 1998 group stage behind goals from Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto.

"We all respect Brazil. Some people say it’s not the Brazil of before. Well, it’s still Brazil," Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi said through an interpreter. "They're passionate. They love football. They have great qualities. They really want to win this World Cup."

En route to the title during the 1994 World Cup in U.S., Brazil became famous for the baby-rocking goal celebration by Bebeto, joined by teammates Romário and Mazinho.

Ancelotti wouldn't mind more prancing.

"It's not banned to dance in the new regulations of FIFA. This is not forbidden," he said. "They want to optimize the time of play, but you can still celebrate and dance."

Brazil Faces Great Expectations Back Home

Brazilian fans don't anticipate a title. Some expect one and others demand it.

"We have a possibility to compete to win," Ancelotti said, switching to English. "We have a good feeling."

Ancelotti, the first non-Brazilian to coach the team at a World Cup, took over in May 2025 from Dorival Júnior. He has win a record five Champions League titles leading AC Milan and Real Madrid, and he is the only coach to win championships in all five major European leagues.

"I respect him very much. I’ve read all his books," Hakimi said playfully. "Maybe I’ll have an advantage over him. I know all his secrets."

Hot Weather Expected In New York Area

A temperature of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius) is forecast for kickoff at MetLife Stadium, site of the final on July 19.

"We are used to the heat. We’re Africans," Hakimi said.

Morocco And Brazil Captains Are Friends — But Not For The Next 5 Weeks

Hakimi and Brazil captain Marquinhos are Paris Saint-Germain teammates and on May 30 they helped their club win a second straight Champions League title.

Hakimi said he took two days off before starting World Cup preparations.

"When we play together at PSG we have a good laugh and we said on the (World Cup) pitch we’re not teammates," Hakimi said. "We will talk, of course, but we each want to win and may the best win."

Neymar Is Still Sidelined With A Calf Injury

Picked for his fourth World Cup at age 34, Neymar is still recovering from a torn right calf and Ancelotti said the nation's career leader with 79 goals won't be ready to play Saturday.

"We hope that he can be back in full training next week," Ancelotti said. "When we called up Neymar we didn’t only call him up for his footballing qualities, which are undoubted, but also for his experience, because he can be an example for the young players that we have in the squad."

Reporting by the Associated Press.