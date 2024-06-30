England Euro 2024: England draws victory from jaws of defeat on last-second Jude Bellingham goal Updated Jun. 30, 2024 2:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Jude Bellingham saved England in spectacular fashion on Saturday, smashing home an incredible bicycle kick with seconds remaining to set up a remarkable comeback and keep the team’s Euro 2024 dream alive.

Bellingham contorted his body into the air to smack home Marc Guehi's cross in remarkable fashion with just seconds left and England trailing 1-0 in their round of 16 clash.

The Real Madrid star screamed "who else?" and performed his famed arms-outstretched celebration, with grateful captain Harry Kane copying him amid wild scenes at the end of a tense and gritty encounter.

Jude Bellingham nets the equalizer in stoppage time with a RIDICULOUS bicycle kick

Just a minute into the additional period, Kane completed an astonishing revival, heading home what turned out to be the winner, setting up a quarterfinal against Switzerland.

Until Bellingham made his mark, England had not looked good, falling behind to Ivan Schranz’s well taken strike after 25 minutes.

Kane had a free header that went wide, Phil Foden had a goal disallowed for offside, and Declan Rice struck the post.

Harry Kane scores in extra time as England takes a 2-1 lead over Slovakia

Ultimately, it had to be the man who has been touted as the world's best player after winning the league, the Champions League and the La Liga Player of the Season award with Madrid.

As he said, "who else?"

Bellingham, let’s not forget, just turned 21 yesterday.

Bellingham met his moment, and how. But England, having come through Group C as winners despite managing a narrow win over Serbia, can count themselves fortunate.

Slovakia was solid and controlled — and though defensive through necessity, created dangerous attacks whenever they countered.

The fightback seemed to have finally dented the underdog’s impressive spirit. The extra-time goal had England believing again. A trio of subs were involved, which may give Southgate food for thought moving forward.

The speedy Cole Palmer whipped in a cross that was punched out, Eberechi Eze put in back into the mix, Ivan Toney nodded it forward and Kane headed home.

Southgate made some defensive-minded substitutions in extra-time, both to protect the lead and to afford some rest to the key figures. An exhausted Bellingham made way for Ezri Konsa, with Kane replaced by holding midfielder Conor Gallagher.

On goes England, into what is considered the softest part of the bracket — with France, Germany, Spain and Portugal all on the other side.

An opportunity awaits, perhaps for something special. But it only remains intact, because of a special player and a truly special strike.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

