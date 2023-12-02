Euro Cup
Euro 2024 draw: Full results, highlights and Group of Death
Euro Cup

Euro 2024 draw: Full results, highlights and Group of Death

Updated Dec. 2, 2023 1:08 p.m. ET

The draw for the 2024 European Championship is complete. Let's take a look at where the 24 teams competing in next summer's tournament landed.

The 2024 European Championship will be broadcast on the FOX family of networks from June 14-July 14, 2024 in Germany.

How the draw works

The 21 qualified teams, and three playoff spots, are placed into four pots based on qualification results, not FIFA World Rankings. As a result, the three play-off teams are in Pot 4 with defending champion Italy. They're then separated into six groups of four.

GROUP A

A1: Germany 
A2: Scotland
A3: Hungary
A4: Switzerland

GROUP B

B1: Spain
B2: Croatia
B3: Italy
B4: Albania

GROUP C

C1: Slovenia
C2: Denmark
C3: Serbia
C4: England

GROUP D

D1: Play-off Winner A
D2: Netherlands
D3: Austria
D4: France

GROUP E

E1: Belgium 
E2: Slovakia
E3: Romania
E4: Play-off Winner B

GROUP F

F1: Turkey
F2: Play-off Winner C
F3: Portugal 
F4: Czechia

POT 1

Germany 
Portugal 
France
Spain 
Belgium 
England

POT 2

Hungary
Turkey
Romania
Denmark
Albania
Austria

POT 3

Netherlands
Scotland
Croatia
Slovenia
Slovakia
Czechia

POT 4

Italy
Serbia
Switzerland
Play-off Winner A
Play-off Winner B
Play-off Winner C

Reactions from the draw

This story will be updated.

Euro Cup
