Euro Cup Euro 2024 draw: Full results, highlights and Group of Death Updated Dec. 2, 2023 1:08 p.m. ET

The draw for the 2024 European Championship is complete. Let's take a look at where the 24 teams competing in next summer's tournament landed.

The 2024 European Championship will be broadcast on the FOX family of networks from June 14-July 14, 2024 in Germany.

How the draw works

The 21 qualified teams, and three playoff spots, are placed into four pots based on qualification results, not FIFA World Rankings. As a result, the three play-off teams are in Pot 4 with defending champion Italy. They're then separated into six groups of four.

GROUP A

A1: Germany

A2: Scotland

A3: Hungary

A4: Switzerland

GROUP B

B1: Spain

B2: Croatia

B3: Italy

B4: Albania

GROUP C

C1: Slovenia

C2: Denmark

C3: Serbia

C4: England

GROUP D

D1: Play-off Winner A

D2: Netherlands

D3: Austria

D4: France

GROUP E

E1: Belgium

E2: Slovakia

E3: Romania

E4: Play-off Winner B

GROUP F

F1: Turkey

F2: Play-off Winner C

F3: Portugal

F4: Czechia

POT 1

Germany

Portugal

France

Spain

Belgium

England

POT 2

Hungary

Turkey

Romania

Denmark

Albania

Austria

POT 3

Netherlands

Scotland

Croatia

Slovenia

Slovakia

Czechia

POT 4

Italy

Serbia

Switzerland

Play-off Winner A

Play-off Winner B

Play-off Winner C

Reactions from the draw

This story will be updated.

