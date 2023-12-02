Euro 2024 draw: Full results, highlights and Group of Death
The draw for the 2024 European Championship is complete. Let's take a look at where the 24 teams competing in next summer's tournament landed.
The 2024 European Championship will be broadcast on the FOX family of networks from June 14-July 14, 2024 in Germany.
How the draw works
The 21 qualified teams, and three playoff spots, are placed into four pots based on qualification results, not FIFA World Rankings. As a result, the three play-off teams are in Pot 4 with defending champion Italy. They're then separated into six groups of four.
GROUP A
A1: Germany
A2: Scotland
A3: Hungary
A4: Switzerland
GROUP B
B1: Spain
B2: Croatia
B3: Italy
B4: Albania
GROUP C
C1: Slovenia
C2: Denmark
C3: Serbia
C4: England
GROUP D
D1: Play-off Winner A
D2: Netherlands
D3: Austria
D4: France
GROUP E
E1: Belgium
E2: Slovakia
E3: Romania
E4: Play-off Winner B
GROUP F
F1: Turkey
F2: Play-off Winner C
F3: Portugal
F4: Czechia
POT 1
Germany
Portugal
France
Spain
Belgium
England
POT 2
Hungary
Turkey
Romania
Denmark
Albania
Austria
POT 3
Netherlands
Scotland
Croatia
Slovenia
Slovakia
Czechia
POT 4
Italy
Serbia
Switzerland
Play-off Winner A
Play-off Winner B
Play-off Winner C
Reactions from the draw
This story will be updated.