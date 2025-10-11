Erling Haaland Missed Two Penalties — Then He Scored a Hat-Trick

In partnership with GOAL.com

Erling Haaland saved his blushes by scoring for Norway moments after having a penalty saved twice by Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. The goal machine failed to convert from the spot initially, but Peretz was judged to have come off of his line and Haaland was allowed to retake. The striker fluffed his lines again and was made to look a fool, although that did not last long.

Haaland scores for tenth game running

Haaland missed his spot-kicks when the scores were level at 0-0 after just six minutes and the Norwegian fans may have started to feel concerned that they would blow their chance of World Cup qualification. They needn’t have worried, for their giant forward would have the last laugh.

The hosts opened the scoring when Haaland bundled through on goal and knocked into Anan Khalaili who could do nothing as Peretz’s clearance clattered off him and into his own goal. Haaland then completed his redemption by firing into the bottom left corner with his weaker right-foot to double the lead after 27 minutes.

Israel then scored a second own-goal through Idan Nachmias to leave them 3-0 down to a rampant Norway, who look set to secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup. Haaland may have been on the wrong end of penalty humiliation, but the imperious forward can never be written off. His effort against Israel marked the tenth game in a row in which he has found the back of the net and few would count him out of adding to that run in the next few weeks.

Goals, goals and more goals

Haaland’s start to the season has been nothing short of remarkable with the forward back at his very best. His goal on Saturday marked his 19th strike in just 12 games this season and took his total for Norway up to 49 from 46 caps.

By his own ridiculously high standards, the striker had a relatively weaker season last campaign, in part due to Manchester City’s overall form and a few injuries hampering his consistency. While his 22 Premier League goals is still impressive, it marked a drop off from the 27 in 2023/24 and 36 the year before.

Keen to right the record, Haaland has started this season with a point to prove. In just seven league games, he has notched up nine goals and one assist. For Norway, Haaland has been central to their position of strength in World Cup qualification. He has scored ten goals for his country in their six group games, winning each of their fixtures.

Political backdrop does not impact Norway performance

Norway’s game against Israel had been identified as one of their last remaining hurdles to achieving World Cup qualification. Despite the form of Haaland and his compatriots, the added political impetus surrounding the game could have added a layer of jeopardy for the hosts.

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) announced before the game that all ticket revenue generated from Saturday’s game would be donated to humanitarian charity Doctors Without Borders, the organisation providing emergency aid in Gaza. NFF President Lise Klaveness said that the game "is being played in a context marked by grave humanitarian suffering and we will not and cannot remain indifferent to this."

The all-important qualifier was met by a sold-out crowd at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo and the Norwegian fans will be delighted to celebrate their country all-but-qualifying for their first World Cup since 1998.

Haaland & Co to take world stage

Haaland will take part in his first ever major international tournament and Norway will have a chance to showcase to the world that they are more than just a few star players. There will no doubt be a few grandiose punters tipping Norway as a potential dark horse at next summer’s tournament, particularly should Haaland and captain Martin Odegaard continue their strong starts to the season.

Alongside his international team-mate and Premier League rival, the Arsenal captain has been superb for Norway in qualification. After a difficult campaign last year, Odegaard has recaptured some of his magic and was a joy to watch against Olympiacos in the Champions League last week. The Gunners and Norway will be hopeful that he can shake off the small injury problems he has been suffering to get back to the top level. A World Cup awaits Haaland, Odegaard and the rest of Norway and should Italy fail to beat Estonia on Saturday night, they can book their flights to North America as early as this weekend.