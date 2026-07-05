FIFA Men's World Cup
Jordan Henderson Goes To Hospital With Wrist Injury After Celebrating England Win
FIFA Men's World Cup

Jordan Henderson Goes To Hospital With Wrist Injury After Celebrating England Win

Updated Jul. 6, 2026 12:41 a.m. ET

England midfielder Jordan Henderson was taken off the field on a stretcher after injuring his wrist during post-match celebrations following a round of 16 victory over Mexico.

England manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters after the game that Henderson went to the hospital, adding, "It's quite a serious injury."

In an interview with the BBC, Tuchel added, "Not good. Jordan just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad."

The incident occurred shortly after the final whistle as players and staff gathered behind the goal which England fans were seated above.

After players sang along with the supporters to Oasis' "Wonderwall," the mood quickly shifted when Henderson fell. It prompted teammates, coaching staff, and medical personnel to immediately rush to his side.

Harry Kane also acknowledged the incident, saying, "Hendo just fell over there," Kane said as he pointed toward the end of the field where it happened.

Team officials have not yet issued an official update on the severity of the midfielder's injury or how long he might be sidelined.

Henderson has only made one appearance in England's five World Cup games so far, playing the final six minutes of the win over Panama in the group stage. He was also given a yellow card from the sidelines on Sunday night.

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