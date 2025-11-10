England vs Serbia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

England and Serbia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch England vs Serbia and the latest odds.

How to Watch England vs Serbia

England vs Serbia Odds

England is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

England

10/14: at Latvia (Win, 5–0)

10/9: vs Wales (Win, 3–0)

9/9: at Serbia (Win, 5–0)

9/6: vs Andorra (Win, 2–0)

6/10: at Senegal (Loss, 3–1)

Serbia

10/14: at Andorra (Win, 3–1)

10/11: at Albania (Loss, 1–0)

9/9: vs England (Loss, 5–0)

9/6: vs Latvia (Win, 1–0)

6/10: vs Andorra (Win, 3–0)

World Cup 2026

