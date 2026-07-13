England vs. Argentina Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

England will face Argentina in a 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal showdown on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium on FOX.

Argentina and England meet for the sixth time at the World Cup and the fourth time in the World Cup knockout stage, tied for the second-most of any matchup. This is their first World Cup meeting since the 2002 group stage, a 1-0 England win on a David Beckham penalty.

The Three Lions are in the World Cup semifinals for the fourth time and has now made two semis in the last three World Cups for the first time in its nation's history.

For the second time in the knockout stage, England came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Jude Bellingham scored twice against Mexico and Norway, making him the first player with two goals in consecutive World Cup knockout-stage games since Diego Maradona in 1986 against England and Belgium.

Both Bellingham and Harry Kane have led the way this summer, tallying six goals apiece heading into the semis.

Meanwhile, Argentina has been in consecutive World Cup semifinals for the second time in its nation's history (1986 and 1990) and is in the semis for the third time in its last four World Cups. La Albiceleste is looking to be the third nation in tournament history to be a repeat champion and the first team to win four straight major titles.

However, the knockout stage has not come easy for the defending champs. In the Round of 32, massive underdog Cape Verde took La Albiceleste to the brink as Argentina ultimately survived in extra time.

In the Round of 16, Argentina trailed by two goals with just over 10 minutes remaining before pulling off one of the best comebacks in World Cup history to beat Egypt 3-2. Then, in the quarters, a 10-man Switzerland team was level until Julián Alvarez scored one of the best goals of the entire summer to put Argentina in front in the 112th minute of extra time.

Let’s check out the odds for the massive England vs. Argentina matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 15.

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Lionel Messi is +135 to score against England (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images).

England vs. Argentina Odds

Moneyline

England : +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Argentina : +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Draw: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Spread

England -0.5: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Argentina +0.5: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Under: -172 (bet $10 to win $15.81 total)

England vs. Argentina Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Despite winning a team-record 13 straight games while also being unbeaten in a team-record 12 straight World Cup games, Argentina has just not looked as impressive as it did in 2022. La Albiceleste benefited from a much easier knockout stage path than the other three semifinal nations, and it still struggled to advance in each of its last three games. This is the match where it finally catches up with the defending champs. Meanwhile, England had arguably the best win of the tournament so far, beating Mexico in a hostile environment in Mexico City before having to fly to Miami and beat a very talented Norway team. Take the Three Lions to advance at -122.

How to Watch England vs. Argentina

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

England : -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

Argentina: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Both Teams to Score