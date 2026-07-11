England vs. Argentina Confirmed For Semifinals: Here's What To Know

A historic World Cup rivalry will be renewed on Wednesday, when England and Argentina go head-to-head in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals at Atlanta Stadium.

England and Argentina punched their tickets to the semifinals with wins on the final day of quarterfinals on Saturday. Now, the two powerhouses of international soccer will meet at the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina:

England's Path To The Semis

(Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

If there was one word to describe England's World Cup so far, it would not be "dominant." In fact, England has only won two of its six matches by more than one goal, and it hasn't won by more than a single goal since the knockout stage started.

And yet, it is set to compete in its fourth-ever World Cup semifinal, in large part due to something past iterations of the team have lacked: mental toughness and desperation.

It starts at the top with Thomas Tuchel, who, even after positive results, unapologetically demands more from his team. But it extends to the Three Lions' leading men, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have regularly led their teams to wins with their combined seven goals in the knockout stage.

Norway vs England Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Quarterfinals

Argentina's Path To The Semis

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Resilient? Lucky? Ordained? Call it what you want; Argentina is just happy to still be here.

After a convincing group stage with three multi-goal wins, Argentina has had to fight in every second of the knockout stage to date, narrowly beating Cape Verde, Egypt and most recently Switzerland — all teams it was expected to beat comfortably.

Lionel Messi has done his part, scoring a tournament-high eight goals (tied with Kylian Mbappé) and making World Cup history along the way, but his teammates have also done everything in their power to make sure Messi's last-ever run at the tournament isn't cut short. That unity has been a hallmark of their tournament to date, and they will need to stay united to beat a determined England side.

Key Players

If it weren't for Jude Bellingham, England might not be in the semifinals. The 23-year-old midfielder has been outstanding for the Three Lions in the finals, scoring a brace against Mexico and Norway. He is the first player to score two or more goals in consecutive World Cup knockout stage matches at the same tournament since Diego Maradona in 1986.

Bellingham was 15 years old the last time England made a World Cup semifinals. Now, he could be the reason it makes its first final since 1966, which is also the last — and only — time it lifted the trophy.

We all know we've reached the end of Lionel Messi's World Cup career. Whether it's in the semifinal or the final, Messi will play his last-ever match at the tournament next week, closing the book on a historic World Cup career, which includes a title and the all-time records for most goals and assists.

Will Messi get his storybook ending and lift the trophy for a second time, or will he bow out against an England team as desperate to reach the mountaintop as he was four years ago? We'll find out on Wednesday.

How To Watch England vs. Argentina