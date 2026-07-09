FIFA Men's World Cup
England Defender Jarell Quansah Suspended 2 Games For World Cup Red Card
FIFA Men's World Cup

England Defender Jarell Quansah Suspended 2 Games For World Cup Red Card

Published Jul. 9, 2026 1:35 p.m. ET

England defender Jarell Quansah was handed a two-match suspension on Thursday for his red card offense against Mexico in the World Cup round of 16.

That means Quansah will miss England's quarterfinal match against Norway in Miami Gardens on Saturday and also the semifinals if Thomas Tuchel's team advances.

Quansah was sent off in the second half of England's 3-2 victory against Mexico on Sunday for a dangerous foul on Jesus Gallardo.

FIFA confirmed the two-match suspension for serious foul play.

England's Jarell Quansah sent off after VAR review for foul against Mexico | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

England's Jarell Quansah sent off after VAR review for foul against Mexico | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

FIFA’s handling of red card punishments has come under intense scrutiny after its disciplinary committee suspended the one-game penalty of star United States striker Folarin Balogun after President Donald Trump intervened and contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Infantino defended the independence of FIFA’s disciplinary committee and insisted the Balogun case was properly handled.

Right Back Saga Continues

Quansah’s prolonged extension is the latest issue for Tuchel to contend with at right back.

First choice Reece James has not played since England’s second game of the tournament against Ghana due to a hamstring injury.

His backup, Tino Livramento, was sent home before England even kicked off its campaign after injuring his calf. Tuchel opted to call up a center back in Trevoh Chalobah as his replacement, rather than going for a specialist right back.

It meant Quansah, who usually plays in central defense, has taken on the role of deputy to James.

Tuchel faced questions before the World Cup about leaving out Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is widely regarded as one of the top players in Europe.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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