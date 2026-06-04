Ranking The Top 20 Kits At The 2026 World Cup

There's just one week to go until the biggest show on earth gets underway, with the 2026 World Cup kicking off on June 11. If you haven't already caught a serious case of World Cup fever, what better way to get in the mood than by checking out the very best kits that will be on show in North America this summer.

The result of the tournament being expanded to a bumper 48-team event and some sides bizarrely opting to have three separate strips means there will be more than 100 different shirts on view in North America, which is undoubtedly some sort of record.

Here are the 20 best kits of the 2026 World Cup - ranked:

20. Senegal (Home)

Granted, there is a lot going on here, but we'd prefer that to something boring from one of Africa's dominant forces at the World Cup. Senegal's home shirt is inspired by the hand-painted buses of its capital city, Dakar, featuring an eye-catching abstract print all over it. It's just a shame PUMA decided to dial down the colors.

19. Algeria (Away)

The adidas Originals 'Trefoil' has returned to their away jerseys, giving them an unmistakably retro vibe. Algeria's offering oozes understated class, featuring shadow stripes, a darker shade of green on the sleeves and a red trim that really pops. The off-centered numbering is a very nice touch, too.

18. Cote d'Ivoire (Home)

Cote d'Ivoire always catch the eye in their vibrant orange home strips, but PUMA have taken things up a notch ahead of the World Cup. Les Elephants' home shirt carries a striking animal print design on that classic orange base, with flashes of green on the side panels. It celebrates the country's unified passion for the beautiful game.

17. Germany (Away)

Adidas has delivered something a bit different for Germany's away kit — the country the sportswear giant calls home. It features an unusual navy blue base with 'aqua-blue' embellishments, with the color palette blending hues from different eras of the national team from the 1950s to the 80s. The all-over chevron pattern really pops.

16. South Korea (Home)

Nike's South Korea kits always seem to go hard, and 2026 is no different as Son Heung-min and Co. look to cause a stir once again in North America. The design cleverly draws inspiration both from the country's mountainous landscape and tiger print on a 'lobal red' base, playing on the idea of an ambush by the big cats, which are one of their most prominent national symbols.

15. England (Home)

Is this the shirt in which England will end their agonizing 60-year wait for a major trophy on the men's side of the game? They'll certainly hope so. Nike have evoked some serious retro vibes for the Three Lions' new home shirt, which is seemingly inspired by the iconic Umbro number from 2000. The modern take features a subtle all-over Three Lions motif, with striking red numbering, trim and detail on the collar and cuffs.

14. Canada (Home)

One of the host nations, Canada will look the part on home soil in their striking new Nike home kit. The American sportswear manufacturer has come up with a creative way of incorporating the country's most prominent cultural and natural symbol, the maple leaf. An oversized motif takes center stage, with the leaf delineated by darker shades of red across the body.

13. Jordan (Third)

Yep, you read that correctly — some countries will actually have third kits at the World Cup. If that isn't too much of a 'game's gone' moment for you, then hopefully you will appreciate Jordan's third kit from Kelme. A clean, black base, this shirt is all about the subtle floral motif that covers most of the body. Let's just hope we get to see a glimpse of it on the pitch.

12. DR Congo (Home)

Umbro are not messing about with DR Congo's home shirt as the African nation prepares to contest a World Cup for the first time since 1974, when it was known as Zaire. Mainly blue with neat trim on the sleeves and collar, it's all about the striking print across the torso, which apparently draws from the power and agility of the leopard.

11. Spain (Home)

There's nothing overcomplicated about Spain's very clean adidas home kit, but that rich navy blue notably returns to the sleeve panels for the first time since the early 2000s to give it a retro feel. The European champions will be out for global domination in North America, and this is a kit worthy of their cause, with the look completed by yellow pinstripes that draw from the national flag and crest.

10. Qatar (Home)

One you might not expect to sneak into our top 10, but the color combination and subtle zigzag pattern on Qatar's home shirt have grabbed our attention. The maroon colorway is complimented by simple white trim and numbering, with the central, vertical motif inspired by the nation's flag.

9. Argentina (Home)

Adidas have rarely gotten an Argentina shirt wrong in their long association with the great footballing nation, and they've continued the roll of hits in 2026 with both the home and away shirts for the World Cup holders. They haven't messed with a winning formula, with the new home edition once again carrying three vertical stripes in that famous celestial blue, with the 'Three Stripes' and trim in black. Simple in its beauty.

8. Argentina (Away)

Argentina will be looking to defend their crown in North America, and their away kit is a thing of beauty. The country's rich artistic heritage takes center stage for their mainly black away shirt, in a design featuring a distinct swirling blue graphic pattern across the body that takes cues from traditional motifs. Intricate floral details, climbing plants and flashes of white complete a classy look.

7. Croatia (Away)

Usually all the noise is around Croatia's red and white home kit, but Nike have created a potential modern classic with their away shirt for the perennial dark horses. The shirt features the classic checkerboard print on the sides in two-tone blue, with a void in between where the crest, Nike 'Swoosh' and numbers will sit. Expect to see this one being worn off the pitch for years to come.

6. Sweden (Away)

Sweden might have kept things basic with their home jersey, but their away strip is anything but. A ridiculously cool design on a classy dark blue base takes visual cues from the Scandinavian nation's music and culture of the 1960s and 70s (think ABBA). The wavy print is utterly mesmeric and will be one of the most eye-catching on display in North America.

5. France (Home)

We're sure Nike's fresh look for the France national team will have divided opinion, but credit to them for trying something different — and if things go Les Bleus way this summer, it could become a cult classic. The shirt certainly ticks the retro box with its big collar and defining geometric gradient print in a big departure from what the American sportswear behemoth has produced for the French over the past 16 years.

4. Germany (Home)

This one has us downing steins and donning lederhosen! German big hitters adidas love a throwback when producing a shirt for their home nation, and the new home strip for Die Nationalmannschaft is a thing of beauty. It clearly draws on their designs from the late 80s and early 90s, as the colors of the German flag stretch over each shoulder and meet in the middle. The designers will hope a side that has underwhelmed at recent tournaments can do it justice in North America.

3. Curaçao (Away)

The smallest nation to have qualified for the World Cup, 150,000-strong Curaçao will be packing a big punch in their adidas away strip. Featuring the retro 'Trefoil', the pale yellow base is perfectly complimented by striking dark blue trium and the iconic 'Three Stripes' in red, green and orange to really catch the eye.

2. Japan (Home)

We are pretty certain there has never been a bad design in the history of adidas' collaboration with the Japan national team, and that certainly ain't going to change this summer. Evoking the manufacturer's 'Teamgeist' templates of the mid-noughties, the home shirt is retro-tinged but very much ready for the modern day. The focal point is an abstract graphic inspired by the iconic haze on the horizon where the sea meets the sky in the Asian nation.

1. Mexico (Home)

Could this be the shirt to break Mexico's curse of the 'Quinto Partido'?! The host nation has only ever gone beyond the last-16 stage on home soil (in 1970 and 1986), and they will hope they can repeat that feat wearing their sublime new adidas home strip. Featuring striking traditional motifs in dark green against a lighter base, adidas say it represents the country's energy and pride, celebrating a nation that lives and breathes the beautiful game.