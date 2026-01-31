'Almost Perfect': Brazil's Endrick Has Hot Start At Lyon After Real Madrid Loan

Endrick has addressed speculation over his long-term future after the striker opened up on his "perfect" start to life at Lyon following his loan move from Real Madrid. The Brazil international has well and truly hit the ground running in Ligue 1, scoring four goals in just three games, leading to talk his temporary spell in France could even be extended.

Endrick has been in remarkable form for Lyon so far

Endrick has had an incredible impact on Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon since joining the club on loan until the end of the season.

Looking to earn more first-team minutes after making just three appearances for Spanish giants Real this season, the 19-year-old striker has been in fine form in his new surroundings.

Endrick had a debut to remember as he scored in Lyon’s 2-1 away win at Lille in the Coupe de France round of 32 on 11 January, before netting a hat-trick in the 5-2 league victory at Metz two weeks later.

Such has been Endrick’s impressive finishing in front of goal that the forward has boosted his chances of making Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Brazil forward refuses to rule out extending Ligue 1 stay

As Endrick continues to catch the eye with Lyon, there has been growing speculation over whether the wonderkid may even extend his stay with the French giants by signing a new loan agreement in the summer.

And that talk has only intensified after Endrick refused to rule out such a move when asked about the possibility of remaining with Les Gones.

In an interview with French publication L’Equipe, the former Palmeiras ace said: "Only God knows what will happen, whether he'll tell me to stay here or not. Nobody knows what tomorrow will bring."

Discussing how his brief time with Lyon has already proved to be a rousing success, Endrick added: "My adaptation has been almost perfect. Since I arrived, the communication with my teammates and the staff has been excellent. I'm truly grateful for their daily support. I now hope to improve a little more with each match, so that by the end of the season we can achieve our objectives.

"The fact that the club's management came to meet me and gave me their word was significant. I felt their confidence. I've found a really united team here, where there's a real sense of camaraderie, which is important. It's even the most important thing. If there's unity on and off the pitch, things flow more smoothly and naturally."

Endrick has repeatedly expressed his happiness at Lyon

Endrick’s latest comments come after the Real loanee - whose hat-trick against Metz was the first of his burgeoning career - said he is in "a great place" at the Groupama Stadium.

"That was the first hat trick of my life, I'm very happy, truly," Endrick said after the Metz game earlier this month. "It was an incredible match. I'll keep the ball from that game at home. It's an incredible day in my life. I think it's been really great playing in this league [Ligue 1]. It's strong and physical, with a lot of aggression. I like that.

"It wasn't a mistake [coming to Lyon]. Life is like that. My life has always been difficult, it's never been easy. I stay strong with the strength I receive from the people around me. This is just the beginning. People have always told me that Lyon is a great team and that I should come and play here, and the truth is that the team is, indeed, very good."

Parent club Real looking to respond following Benfica loss

Endrick will be looking to prolong his rich vein of goalscoring form when Lyon entertain Bruno Genesio’s Lille on Sunday afternoon, with the two sides currently sitting fourth and fifth respectively in the Ligue 1 table.

Meanwhile, Endrick’s parent club Real are looking to bounce back from their crushing midweek Champions League defeat against Jose Mourinho’s Benfica when they play host to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on the same day.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s men - who are looking to keep pace with leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona in the league - face a two-legged Champions League play-off against Benfica next month after finishing outside of the top eight in the league phase of Europe’s elite club competition.