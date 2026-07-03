FIFA Men's World Cup
Egypt Clinches First-Ever World Cup Knockout Stage Win Over Australia
FIFA Men's World Cup

Egypt Clinches First-Ever World Cup Knockout Stage Win Over Australia

Published Jul. 3, 2026 5:32 p.m. ET

Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the clinching goal in a shootout, and Egypt won its debut in the World Cup knockout round by beating Australia 4-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw Friday.

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan didn't stop any of Egypt's four shots after replacing starter Patrick Beach late in extra time.

The victory came in Egypt's fourth World Cup. Australia is now 0-3 in the knockout round.

Egypt will next face either defending champion Argentina or Cape Verde in the round of 16 on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Harry Soutar opened the shootout by missing high for Australia, and 18-year-old Lucas Herrington hit the crossbar with the fourth attempt to set up Abdelmaguid’s clincher.

Egypt’s other penalty shootout scorers were Mahmoud Saber, Ramy Rabia and Mohamed Salah, the former Liverpool star who started despite a hamstring injury sustained in the group finale.

Jackson Irvine and Awer Mabil scored in the shootout for Australia.

Emam Ashour gave Egypt the lead in regulation by scoring in the 13th minute. Australia evened the match in the 55th when Egypt defender Mohamed Hany became the first player to score two own-goals in the same World Cup.

Reporting by the Associated Press. 

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

4 Ways USA Could Replace Suspended Star Striker Folarin Balogun vs. Belgium

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Australia vs. Egypt Watch Australia vs. EgyptWatch Argentina vs. Cape Verde Watch Argentina vs. Cape VerdeWatch Colombia vs. Ghana Watch Colombia vs. Ghana
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes