How to Watch Egypt vs. Iran: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Egypt and Iran meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.
Egypt drew 1-1 with Belgium in their opener and beat New Zealand 3-1 in their second match, with Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Zico and Trezeguet each scoring once in the tournament so far. Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand in their opener, with Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi each scoring once, and drew 0-0 with Belgium in their second match.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Egypt vs. Iran
- When: Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
Mohamed Salah gives Egypt lead with goal vs New Zealand | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Egypt vs. Iran Odds
Learn more about Egypt vs. Iran and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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