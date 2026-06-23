How to Watch Egypt vs. Iran: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Egypt and Iran meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET from Seattle Stadium.

Egypt drew 1-1 with Belgium in their opener and beat New Zealand 3-1 in their second match, with Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Zico and Trezeguet each scoring once in the tournament so far. Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand in their opener, with Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi each scoring once, and drew 0-0 with Belgium in their second match.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Egypt vs. Iran

Group Standings

Mohamed Salah gives Egypt lead with goal vs New Zealand | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Mohamed Salah gave Egypt a 2-1 lead with a goal against New Zealand.

Egypt vs. Iran Odds

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