Ecuador Coach Sebastián Beccacece Jumps Into Stands During Historic Win

Ecuador manager Sebastián Beccacece experienced every emotion imaginable Thursday afternoon as his team rallied for a memorable 2-1 victory over Germany and secured a place in the World Cup knockout stage.

Germany, which had already clinched first place in Group E with wins in its first two matches, stunned Ecuador just two minutes into the match when Leroy Sané found the back of the net. Beccacece initially appeared to be in disbelief before making his way to review the play. His frustration was evident as the goal stood, giving Germany an early lead.

But the Ecuador manager's mood changed dramatically shortly after that.

In the ninth minute, Nilson Angulo unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box that flew past the outstretched arms of German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The goal, Ecuador's first of the 2026 World Cup, sent Beccacece erupting from his seated position. He repeatedly pumped his fist and screamed toward the sea of Ecuador fans packed inside New York New Jersey Stadium.

The biggest celebration was still to come.

In the 77th minute, Ecuador forward Gonzalo Plata produced one of the tournament's most memorable moments, poking the ball past Neuer to give Ecuador a stunning lead. As Ecuador fans erupted, Beccacece sprinted before leaping into the stands to celebrate with supporters.

When the final whistle sounded, Beccacece raised both arms, bounced up and down in celebration and embraced members of his staff.

After 90-plus minutes of an emotional rollercoaster, Beccacece and Ecuador were headed to the knockout stage for the first time since 2006.