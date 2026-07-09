Is Didier Deschamps The Greatest International Soccer Coach? Former Pros Say Yes.

France became the third team ever to reach three straight men's World Cup semifinals with its 2-0 win over Morocco, and it added to Didier Deschamps' already stellar resume.

The match marked another milestone for France head coach Deschamps, who coached his 25th World Cup match, tying Helmut Schön for the most in history. With the victory, Deschamps reached 20 overall wins at the World Cup and 10 wins in the knockout rounds, both of which are the highest totals for any manager in the history of the tournament.

Deschamps has announced he will step down from the position after the tournament, but he has made a case to be labeled as the greatest coach in international football in his time at the helm. Following the match, FOX Sports' "World Cup NOW" crew analyzed the impact of Deschamps on the French national team. Alex Scott highlighted his career achievements as both a player and a manager.

"It's incredible … in terms of what he managed to win as a player, and now this is his 10th World Cup knockout-game win," Scott said.

Peter Crouch expanded on Deschamps' resume, noting his titles at both the club and international levels as a player and manager.

"Yeah, I mean, you know he's won the Champions League with Marseille. He's won everything there is in football. He won it as a player, everything, and then again European Championships, the World Cup, potentially twice. … That'd be absolutely incredible," Crouch said.

Former World Cup midfielder Maurice Edu explained his primary hesitation regarding France, which he predicts will lift the trophy when it's all set and done this summer. Edu noted the difficulty of achieving tournament success over multiple cycles, though Deschamps and his squad have proved otherwise.

"My only apprehension when I picked France was that getting to three consecutive World Cup finals is pretty difficult, right?" Edu said. "But the thing that kind of reassured me, gave me confidence beyond the depth, beyond the quality of this team, was the quality of the manager."

Edu pointed to Deschamps' experience with the roster across multiple tournaments as a primary reason for France's sustained level of success at international tournaments.

"He knows how to manage these players," Edu said. "He's had some of them from the very beginning. He's had to reintroduce or introduce new faces. He's had to manage some of the existing players, and I think he's done an incredible job."

Didier Deschamps celebrates after France beat Morocco for his 20th World Cup victory. (Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Edu also cited specific examples of player management and tactical adjustments during the current tournament.

"He's pulled all the right strings. He brought (Desire) Doué into the game instead of (Bradley) Barcola to start this match. It's paid dividends in terms of France finding themselves (in) another semifinal."

Former Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel agreed, emphasizing that Deschamps' established record insulates him from criticism within the squad.

"He's got credit in the bank," Schmeichel said. "Who can question him? Like, what player can question him? His record speaks for itself as a player and as a coach. … Nobody's going to dare to question him."

France vs Morocco Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Quarterfinals

Schmeichel added that the manager's ability to handle high-profile personalities over an extended period remains a key factor in France's success.

"He's the main man, and he manages to manage big egos and big personalities," Schmeichel said. "And you've said it yourself. You've done it through three cycles now. Lots of big players, and you know he comes out on top every single time. So he must be doing something right."

Peter Crouch contrasted France's stability under Deschamps with other national teams that failed to meet expectations despite possessing talented rosters.

"When you talk about those big egos and big players, there's huge players and massively incredible squads that haven't been able to gel," Crouch said. "You look at Portugal, obviously. Look at that midfield, probably the best midfield in the tournament … they haven't been able to gel. … Belgium, another one. You know, there's a generation of players there that should have won something that didn't."

Crouch noted that other highly regarded groups of players from the current era have struggled to replicate Deschamps' tournament consistency.

"He's done it on a consistent basis over three World Cups now," Crouch said. "Deschamps has managed to get a group of unbelievable players together, but also with the consistency of never letting a tournament slip, consistently being involved in the knockout stages and getting to major finals. So, he deserves great credit for that."

Didier Deschamps could finish with three World Cup trophies in four appearances as a player and coach combined. (Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Schmeichel evaluated Deschamps' placement among the sport's historical managers based on his sustained performances while facing never-ending pressure to deliver.

"For me, the determination of success is sustained success," Schmeichel said. "To be able to keep doing it over and over again, because it's one thing doing it, but having the hunger and desire and will to keep doing it. … Because winning is difficult, winning World Cups is difficult, and to have that, you know, that willingness, the time, the energy that it takes to manage these players, manage these teams – (he has) that pressure on (him) every time he steps out of his front door in France."

Schmeichel concluded that managing the expectations of the French supporters requires a rare level of commitment.

"To have that love of still doing it is incredible, and he is one of the elite managers," Schmeichel said. "He should be in the bracket of one of the best."

Crouch finished by pointing out the total number of World Cup titles Deschamps could claim across his career.

"Could you imagine having four World Cups on your shelf?" Crouch said. "Seriously, imagine that."