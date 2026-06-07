FIFA Men's World Cup
Denmark's Christian Eriksen 'Conscious' After Collapsing On Field Again In Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Denmark's Christian Eriksen 'Conscious' After Collapsing On Field Again In Match

Updated Jun. 7, 2026 3:45 p.m. ET

Christian Eriksen is conscious after collapsing on the field again while playing for Denmark’s national team, the country’s soccer federation said Sunday.

TV images showed the 34-year-old Erikson clutching his chest with both hands in the 65th minute of Denmark’s international friendly against Ukraine at Nature Energy Park in Odense.

In the next TV image shown, Erikson was on the ground, surrounded by players.

The match was later abandoned.

"Christian Eriksen is conscious and, under the circumstances, doing well," the federation said in a post on X.

"The match is called off."

Eriksen collapsed because of a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening European Championship group game in 2021, against Finland in Copenhagen, and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness.

Neither Denmark nor Ukraine have qualified for the World Cup.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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