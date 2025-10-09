FIFA Men's World Cup Cyprus vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview Published Oct. 9, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cyprus and Bosnia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Cyprus vs Bosnia and odds.

How to watch Cyprus vs. Bosnia

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscores: FOXSports.com

Cyprus vs. Bosnia Odds

As of October 9, Bosnia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Cyprus

9/9: vs Romania (Draw, 2–2)

9/6: at Austria (Loss, 1–0)

6/10: at Romania (Loss, 2–0)

6/6: at Bulgaria (Draw, 2–2)

3/24: at Bosnia and Herzegovina (Loss, 2–1)

ADVERTISEMENT

Bosnia and Herzegovina

9/9: vs Austria (Loss, 2–1)

9/6: at San Marino (Win, 6–0)

6/10: at Slovenia (Loss, 2–1)

6/7: vs San Marino (Win, 1–0)

3/24: vs Cyprus (Win, 2–1)

What did you think of this story?

share