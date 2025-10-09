Curacao vs. Jamaica: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Curacao and Jamaica face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Curacao vs. Jamaica and odds.

How to watch Curaçao vs. Jamaica

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Paramount+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Curaçao vs. Jamaica Odds

As of October 10, Jamaica is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Curaçao

9/9: vs Bermuda (Win, 3–2)

9/5: at Trinidad & Tobago (Draw, 0–0)

6/24: at Honduras (Loss, 2–1)

6/21: vs Canada (Draw, 1–1)

6/17: vs El Salvador (Draw, 0–0)

Jamaica