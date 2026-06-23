How to Watch Curacao vs. Ivory Coast: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Curacao and Ivory Coast meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Philadelphia Stadium.
Curacao lost to Germany 1-7 in their opener, with Livano Comenencia scoring their lone goal, and drew 0-0 with Ecuador in their second match. Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their opener, with Amad Diallo scoring in the 90th minute, and lost to Germany 1-2 in their second match, with Franck Kessie finding the net.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Curacao vs. Ivory Coast
- When: Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
Germany vs Ivory Coast Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Curacao vs. Ivory Coast Odds
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