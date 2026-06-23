How to Watch Curacao vs. Ivory Coast: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Curacao and Ivory Coast meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from Philadelphia Stadium.

Curacao lost to Germany 1-7 in their opener, with Livano Comenencia scoring their lone goal, and drew 0-0 with Ecuador in their second match. Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their opener, with Amad Diallo scoring in the 90th minute, and lost to Germany 1-2 in their second match, with Franck Kessie finding the net.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Curacao vs. Ivory Coast

Group Standings

Germany vs Ivory Coast Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between Germany and Ivory Coast in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton.

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast Odds

Learn more about Curacao vs. Ivory Coast and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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