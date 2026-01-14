United States
Crystal Palace Defender Chris Richards Voted U.S. Soccer Male Player of Year
Updated Jan. 14, 2026 2:56 p.m. ET

Defender Chris Richards was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation Male Player of the Year for the first time on Wednesday.

Richards played in 12 U.S. matches in 2025, starting 11 of them. The 25-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, scored twice in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

He also helped the Premier League’s Crystal Palace win its first FA Cup in 2025.

He is the second straight defender to earn the award following Fulham's Antonee Robinson, marking the first time defenders won in consecutive years since Marcelo Balboa in 1994 and Alexi Lalas in 1995.

Richards received 48.6% of the weighted voting from U.S. coaches and players, former players, professional league coaches and sporting directors, administrators, USSF directors and athletes council members, media and fans. Midfielder Malik Tillman was second at 21.7% and Alex Freeman third at 13%.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

