FIFA Men's World Cup
Luka Modric Set for Fifth World Cup Appearance as Croatia Qualifies
FIFA Men's World Cup

Luka Modric Set for Fifth World Cup Appearance as Croatia Qualifies

Updated Nov. 14, 2025 9:20 p.m. ET

Croatia secured a place at next year’s World Cup with a 3-1 win that ended tiny Faroe Islands’ dream on Friday and the Netherlands moved closer to qualification by drawing in Poland.

It means that Luka Modric is set to appear in his fifth World Cup appearance at the age of 40. 

Croatia knew before kickoff that avoiding defeat in Rijeka would guarantee qualification, but it was caught cold in the 16th minute when Geza Dávid Turi scored with a deflected shot.

The 2018 World Cup runner-up quickly recovered, however, as Joško Gvardiol leveled in the 23rd. Making his return to the national team after two years away, Petar Musa put Croatia ahead 2-1 after halftime from Josip Stanišić’s assist. In complete control, Croatia added a third goal when Nikola Vlašić volleyed in a precise cross from Ivan Perišić at the far post.

"Our goal was achieved with a game to spare in the qualifiers. We can proudly say we’ve qualified," Gvardiol said. "We’ll travel to Montenegro for the final match in a relaxed manner but with the intention of taking all three points, as every game is preparation for what awaits us in the summer."

It was Faroe Islands’ final match in Group L and the team will finish behind runner-up the Czech Republic. The second-placed team advances to the playoffs for the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Montenegro beat Gibraltar 2-1 in the group’s other game.

The 2018 World Cup runner-up quickly recovered, however, as Joško Gvardiol leveled in the 23rd. Making his return to the national team after two years away, Petar Musa put Croatia ahead 2-1 after halftime from Josip Stanišić's assist. In complete control, Croatia added a third goal when Nikola Vlašić volleyed in a precise cross from Ivan Perišić at the far post.

It was Faroe Islands' final match in Group L and the team will finish behind runner-up the Czech Republic. The second-placed team advances to the playoffs for the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lionel Messi's Surprise Return to Camp Nou: 'We Miss Barcelona A Lot'

Lionel Messi's Surprise Return to Camp Nou: 'We Miss Barcelona A Lot'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes