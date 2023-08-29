Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Al Nassr routs Al-Shabab 4-0 Published Aug. 29, 2023 9:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

jkCristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net twice from the penalty spot in Al Nassr's 4-0 win over Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday. Ronaldo has scored five goals in the last two games after being held scoreless in the first two games of the season, and he's now the Saudi Pro League's leading scorer.

Al Nassr's first penalty was awarded in the 10th minute due to a handball inside the box. Ronaldo stepped up to take it and made it 1-0 for Al Nassr. The second penalty awarded to Al Nassr was a result of a direct foul on Ronaldo inside the box in the 35th minute. Ronaldo aimed for the same side of the net, but it was too powerful for Al-Shabab goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to stop.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores two PK goals for Al-Nassr FC to help secure a 4-0 victory over Al-Shabab FC in the Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo would have had a hat-trick, but he had a headed goal disallowed in the 17th minute for pushing off of a defender while battling for the ball from the corner kick.

Sadio Mane made it 3-0 for Al Nassr before the half and Sultan Al-Ghannam scored the final goal in the 80th minute. Al Nassr is now in sixth place in the Saudi Pro League with a record of 2W-0D-2L. Al Nassr's next match is against Al-Hazem on Saturday (kickoff is at 2 a.m. ET on FOX Soccer Plus and the FOX Sports app).

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr FC Saudi Pro League

share