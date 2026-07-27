FIFA Men's World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo To Produce And Star In Scripted Soccer Drama Series
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo To Produce And Star In Scripted Soccer Drama Series

Updated Jul. 27, 2026 6:54 p.m. ET

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is producing and starring in a new television drama titled "Day 1s," alongside director Matthew Vaughn, according to a report from The Sun on Monday.

Based on an original idea from soccer agent Darren Dein, the show focuses on a fictional UK soccer agent named Stanley Dalton, portrayed by Damian Lewis. 

Ronaldo will executive produce and appear in the series alongside former French forward Thierry Henry and musician Dave. The storyline follows similar themes to The Playoffs, a recent Brazilian series centered on the sports agency world.

The project is the first television release to come out of UR•Marv Studios, a joint venture launched between Ronaldo along with director and producer Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman, X-Men: First Class, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels). Filming is already underway in London.

Filming is currently underway in London, independently financed through UR-Marv Studios, a joint venture between Ronaldo and Vaughn's Marv Studios. Day 1s marks the first television series from UR-Marv Studios, which has also completed two sports films.

At 41 years old and currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has found his next challenge following Portugal's round-of-16 exit to Spain in the World Cup.

Every Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup™ Goal 🐐

Every Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup™ Goal 🐐
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