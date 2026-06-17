'Plenty To Come Yet': Ex-England Striker Believes Ronaldo Could Play Into His 50s

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is widely believed to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last, but what if it wasn't? An ex-Manchester United teammate thinks otherwise, to the degree that it would not surprise him if Ronaldo was around well beyond not just 2026's World Cup, but beyond.

An air of invincibility

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham has suggested that Ronaldo possesses the physical tools and mental drive to continue playing until he reaches 50 years old. Despite the intense demands of professional football, Sheringham believes the Al-Nassr forward’s meticulous approach to his fitness sets him apart from every other player in the history of the game.

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest World Cup odds, Sheringham said: "Could Cristiano Ronaldo play into his 50s at this rate? It wouldn’t surprise me when you look at his body at 41. He’s still as fit as a fiddle. He’s had his own training team for the past 15 years to keep him in tip top shape and as long as he still has the desire then he will keep going but it’s tough when you get to that age, getting out of bed every day to go and do your training."

The secret to longevity

Ronaldo’s dedication to his craft is legendary, featuring restrictive diets, cryotherapy, and a relentless training schedule that has allowed him to remain prolific well into his 40s. While most players retire in their mid-30s, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently gearing up to lead his country as

Sheringham continued: "I’m sure he still loves what he’s doing and he’s playing in a league that’s obviously not as strong as other competitions around the world, but if you’re still scoring goals and people still want you to play, then why not keep going. He has an air of invincibility around him, and he’s got the body as well and the fitness, so I think we’ve got plenty of years of Ronaldo to come yet."

No European comeback on the cards

Despite his continued success in front of goal, Sheringham does not expect the former Real Madrid and Juventus star to return to the elite leagues of Europe. Having conquered the Champions League and domestic titles in England, Spain, and Italy, the chapter on his European career appears to be permanently closed, even with the return of a familiar face in Jose Mourinho as Los Blancos manager.

"Can I see Cristiano Ronaldo coming back to Real Madrid to play under Jose Mourinho again? Definitely not. He will not be coming back to Europe," Sheringham insisted. While fans might dream of a romantic return to one of his former clubs, the financial and tactical realities of modern European football make such a move highly unlikely at this stage of his career.

A potential MLS swan song

If Ronaldo does decide to leave the Middle East before he finally hangs up his boots, Sheringham predicts that a move to the United States could be the next logical step. Joining Lionel Messi in MLS would be a massive boost for the sport in North America, and Sheringham believes the Portuguese legend would have no trouble dominating the league.

Sheringham added: "He might go to America though if he wants to experience something else. You could see that, and he’d certainly light MLS up like no one else can. Maybe it will all come down to what he wants to do once he finally does retire." For now, the focus remains on the Saudi Pro League and World Cup glory, as Portugal begins their 2026 tournament on Wednesday against DR Congo in Group K. Even beyond this current chapter, the prospect of Ronaldo playing into his 50s is no longer being dismissed as impossible.