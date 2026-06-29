FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Colombia vs Ghana
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Colombia vs. Ghana: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jul. 3, 2026 8:52 a.m. ET

Colombia and Ghana meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Friday, July 3, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET from Kansas City Stadium.

Colombia topped Group K with a 2-1-0 record, beating Uzbekistan 3-1 in their opener and DR Congo 1-0 in their second match before drawing 0-0 with Portugal in their finale. Daniel Munoz leads Colombia with two goals in the tournament so far. 

Ghana advanced from Group L on four points, beating Panama 1-0 in their opener, drawing 0-0 with England in their second match and falling to Croatia 1-2 in their finale. Caleb Yirenkyi and Derrick Luckassen have each found the net once in the group stage.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Colombia vs. Ghana

Player to Watch

Colombia’s captain has not had much club success in recent years, but he continues to be an excellent player for his national team. For Rodriguez, the test is for him not just to play well, but to also be a leader on the field for his team against an opponent that will aim to frustrate with a much slower and more physical approach. 

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Colombia vs. Ghana Odds

Learn more about Colombia vs. Ghana and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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