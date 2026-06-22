Fans Have Rare 'Privilege' To See Lionel Messi Rewrite World Cup History

Every touch carried a sense of history. Lionel Messi scored twice against Austria on Monday to become the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading scorer, while leading an Argentina side that looks more dangerous and connected with each match.

For the first time in his career, Messi is no longer weighed down by questions about winning "the big one" after leading Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022. Now, playing with a renewed sense of freedom and joy, the 38-year-old may be showing the best version of himself yet.

During FOX Sports' post-game show, Peter Schmeichel and Clarence Seedorf couldn't help but admire Messi after his 18th World Cup goal and another Argentina victory.

"It’s a privilege to be able to witness his life," Seedorf said. "Greatness is happening every time we see this guy [Messi]. The question is, does he have any intention to stop? That last goal says so much about his ambition still."

Messi has said this could be his final World Cup, but Seedorf hopes that won't be the case. He believes Messi is playing with a freedom and hunger that have elevated his game to another level.

"He was more hungry than all the other players looking at the ball at that time," Seeford said. "That says everything about his mentality. He’s on a different level. His reading of the match. When he needs to be activated. When he needs to help in defense. It’s brilliance all the time."

Seedorf believes Messi is playing with more freedom and joy now that the pressure of chasing a World Cup title is behind him. With the final piece of his legacy secured, Messi looks as dangerous as ever while enjoying the game more than ever.

"That’s gone now," Seedorf said. "Now, we’re seeing Messi really at the top of his game. His mindset. The reading of the match. The touches. The brilliance. We see it in everything and the joy. I’m loving seeing him smile so much."

Argentina has won both of its group-stage matches, but concerns have emerged over the lack of goals from anyone other than Messi. Schmeichel believes the team understands what it takes, slowly building into the tournament and figuring out what works best for them.

"They are slowly building into the tournament," Schmeichel said. "They know what it takes. They have the winning formula and you can read it through the matches."

As reigning champions, Schmeichel sees no real concern with Argentina’s start and believes they can still go deep in the tournament. Seedorf agrees, adding that it’s only a matter of time before Argentina’s offense finds its rhythm.

"No, it doesn’t worry me," Seedorf said. "It means that the other killers that they have like Lautaro Martínez are still right there and [Julián] Alvarez. We know all these guys can score goals. I’m sure when needed, other guys will stand up."