Christian Pulisic scores again as AC Milan beats Torino; Roma loses at Verona Published Aug. 26, 2023 6:04 p.m. ET

It’s two out of two for United States men's national team standout Christian Pulisic.

After making a goal-scoring debut for AC Milan last weekend, Pulisic also scored in his first match at San Siro to set the Rossoneri on their way to a 4-1 win over Torino in Serie A on Saturday.

Olivier Giroud converted two penalties to take his tally to three goals in the first two matches, while Theo Hernández also got on the scoresheet.

It was again a case of the Chelsea connection at San Siro.

Pulisic linked with former teammate Giroud to score on his debut at Bologna, and this time it was Ruben Loftus-Cheek who helped set up the opener in the 33rd minute.

Pulisic started the move in midfield with a through-ball for Loftus-Cheek. Giroud couldn’t get onto the pullback, but it came to Pulisic who made the run and slotted home.

Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek joined from Chelsea last month.

Perr Schuurs leveled for Torino just three minutes later, but Giroud restored Milan’s advantage before halftime from the penalty spot after Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Hernández also scored before the break with a stunning strike after a one-two with Rafael Leão.

Giroud sealed the result with another penalty in the 65th after Schurrs trod on Leão’s ankle.

Moments later, Pulisic’s USMNT teammate, Yunus Musah, was handed his Milan debut when he came on as a substitute for Loftus-Cheek.

In contrast, there was more disappointment for Roma, as Jose Mourinho’s side lost at Hellas Verona, 2-1.

Nothing went right for Roma in Verona. In addition to losing, Paulo Dybala and Nicola Zalewski both went off injured.

Verona, which avoided relegation only through a playoff last season, was surprisingly 2-0 up at halftime following goals from Ondrej Duda and Cyril Ngonge.

Mourinho was still sitting out a touchline ban and stand-in coach Bruno Conti made a triple change at the break. One of those substitutions, Houssem Aouar, had an almost immediate impact as he netted his first Serie A goal in the 56th.

Roma almost snatched a draw after Verona defender Isak Hien was sent off for a second yellow card. From the resulting free kick, Lorenzo Pellegrini hit the underside off the crossbar — the second time Roma hit the woodwork in the match.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

