Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic scores again as AC Milan beats Frosinone in Serie A match
Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic scores again as AC Milan beats Frosinone in Serie A match

Published Dec. 2, 2023 5:44 p.m. ET

Christian Pulisic scored again and Luka Jović got his first goal for AC Milan to beat promoted Frosinone 3-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

Pulisic took his tally to five league goals in 12 appearances, matching Weston McKennie's 2020-21 season haul for Juventus. No American has scored more in Serie A.

Milan initially struggled to create chances against the hard-working visitor, which went on to have its best chance toward the end of the first half when Marvin Cuni had only Mike Maignan to beat. The Milan goalkeeper got the better of their one-on-one.

Jović then scored at the other end in the 43rd minute, firing in a volley after Simone Romagnoli's attempted header clearance of Ruben Loftus-Cheek's cross dropped kindly for the Serbian striker. It was his first goal in 10 games for the Rossoneri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulisic scored in the 50th, latching onto a long kickout from Maignan and shaking off several challenges before chipping the ball over Frosinone ‘keeper Stefano Turati.

England defender Fikayo Tomori sealed the result with his second goal of the season, set up for an easy finish by Jović, who headed the ball back into the danger area after a well-worked corner.

Marco Brescianini got the visitors' consolation in the 82nd with a free kick cross that sailed in past a host of players.

The win helped Milan consolidate third place.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Christian Pulisic
Get more from Christian Pulisic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 college football coaching changes, rumors: Houston closing in on Tulane's Fritz

2023 college football coaching changes, rumors: Houston closing in on Tulane's Fritz

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes