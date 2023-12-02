Christian Pulisic Christian Pulisic scores again as AC Milan beats Frosinone in Serie A match Published Dec. 2, 2023 5:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Christian Pulisic scored again and Luka Jović got his first goal for AC Milan to beat promoted Frosinone 3-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

Pulisic took his tally to five league goals in 12 appearances, matching Weston McKennie's 2020-21 season haul for Juventus. No American has scored more in Serie A.

Milan initially struggled to create chances against the hard-working visitor, which went on to have its best chance toward the end of the first half when Marvin Cuni had only Mike Maignan to beat. The Milan goalkeeper got the better of their one-on-one.

Jović then scored at the other end in the 43rd minute, firing in a volley after Simone Romagnoli's attempted header clearance of Ruben Loftus-Cheek's cross dropped kindly for the Serbian striker. It was his first goal in 10 games for the Rossoneri.

Pulisic scored in the 50th, latching onto a long kickout from Maignan and shaking off several challenges before chipping the ball over Frosinone ‘keeper Stefano Turati.

England defender Fikayo Tomori sealed the result with his second goal of the season, set up for an easy finish by Jović, who headed the ball back into the danger area after a well-worked corner.

Marco Brescianini got the visitors' consolation in the 82nd with a free kick cross that sailed in past a host of players.

The win helped Milan consolidate third place.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

