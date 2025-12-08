Pulisic Heroics Help Milan Overcome 2-0 Deficit, Reclaim Top Spot in Serie A

A second-half double from substitute Christian Pulisic gave AC Milan a come-from- behind 3-2 win over Torino on Monday and swept it back to the top of Italy's Serie A.

Weekend wins for title rivals Napoli and Internazionale left Milan in third and it knew three points were required to return to the summit.

However, it was 2-0 down after 17 minutes.

Nikola Vlasic gave the home side the lead with a penalty after nine minutes, and then made the second goal eight minutes later when he powered forward to feed Duvan Zapata, whose powerful angled drive beat Mike Maignan from 12 meters.

Milan got back into the game seven minutes later, Adrien Rabiot lashing in a shot from 35 meters that will feature in many goal of the season competitions come May.

It fell to American forward Pulišić to turn the game around with two second-half goals. After 67 minutes, one minute after replacing Davide Bartesaghi, he found himself unmarked in the box and made no mistake from close range.

Ten minutes later Pulišić put Milan ahead for the first time in the match when he swept home a low cross from the right.

Milan avoided what would have been only its second defeat of the season and extended its unbeaten league run to 13 games.

The result leaves Torino, a club with the worst defence in the league, in 16th place, one of four teams on 14 points.

Reporting by The Associated Press.