Christian Pulisic Gets ‘Very Dangerous’ Warning From AC Milan Legend Ruud Gullit

Christian Pulisic is considered to have "bailed out" AC Milan at times, but Ruud Gullit has told GOAL why the Rossoneri’s appointment of Ruben Amorim could be "very dangerous" for the USMNT star and other proven performers. A Portuguese coach that was sacked by Manchester United in January has returned to management in Italy, but will he repeat the mistakes that were made at Old Trafford?

Amorim's Record at Man Utd: Games and Win Percentage

Amorim was appointed by United having established a reputation across a title-winning spell in his homeland with Sporting as one of the most exciting young managers in world football. He failed to live up to expectations at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

The 41-year-old was given 61 games by the Red Devils in which to get things right, but picked up only 24 victories at a win ratio of just 38.1 per cent. Having tumbled into the bottom-half of the Premier League table, patience in Manchester could only stretch so thin.

After 14 months in which he stubbornly refused to tinker with his favoured 3-4-3 approach, Amorim was unceremoniously relieved of his duties in the dugout. Serie A giants Milan have now decided to take a punt on his services.

Will USMNT Star Pulisic Fit Into Amorim's System at AC Milan?

There is plenty of talent to be found at San Siro, including United States international Pulisic, but will Amorim change his ways in order to bring the best out of those at his disposal or force them to fit into his tactical blueprint?

When that question was put to Gullit, the Rossoneri icon - speaking in association with www.nysportsday.com - told GOAL: "Pulisic has done really well for Milan. He's bailed them out on many occasions with individual brilliance, so he's a quality player. I hope Amorim uses him.

"But I'm always cautious with these things. You need to look at the players you have first and then build your tactics around them. If you impose a system that the squad has never played, you risk undermining their confidence. That's very dangerous."

Amorim Got 14 Months in Manchester — Will Milan Be As Patient?

Massimiliano Allegri was only given one season back at Milan before being moved on at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, with failure to secure Champions League qualification working against him.

Amorim is set to fall under immediate pressure to deliver for demanding owners and supporters, with it unlikely that he will be given as much leeway as was afforded to him in England.

Pressed on the need to make an instant impact, Gullit added: "Nothing surprises me anymore in football. I've seen many managers who haven't performed particularly well still get high-profile jobs.

"What I care about is Milan doing well - we've been far from the level we should be at. It's extremely difficult to maintain a consistently high level. You need patience, and what you're also seeing now is a lot of American ownership bringing a different philosophy into the game - and it doesn't always work.

"The club makes the philosophy - not the coach. The coach needs to adapt to what the club wants and what kind of football they want to play.

"Look at what happened at Feyenoord. [Arne] Slot built a fantastic system, they won trophies and played great football. Then a new coach came in wanting to play with three at the back, and it didn't work. After five or six games and lots of dropped points, he had to change it again. You have to respect the identity of the club."

Transfer Talk: Pulisic on World Cup Duty as Milan Contract Saga Drags On

It remains to be seen whether Pulisic - after registering 42 goals for Milan across three seasons - will play any part in the new Amorim era. The 27-year-old forward is yet to agree an extension to his contract.

With only a year left to run on his current terms - with a 12-month option being factored into the equation - a man currently performing in the 2026 World Cup shop window may decide that the time has come for a fresh start as the Rossoneri cash in while still being in a position to demand a sizeable fee from any sale.