Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Spain vs. France
"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.
We have four matches left in the 2026 World Cup, beginning with the first semifinal on Tuesday, featuring powerhouses Spain and France.
Let's be sure to enjoy the final week of this outstanding tournament, and hopefully, make some money in the process.
Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 31, the first day of the semifinals.
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World Cup Best Bets — Tuesday, July 14
Spain vs. France
Those expecting a repeat of the 5-4 Nations League match last year are probably going to be disappointed.
I’d expect Spain to have much of the ball again, especially in the first half, as an early France goal would be the one thing that could open this game up. But with the stakes as high as they are, expect caution, at least early on. Then, when those rare opportunities present themselves, that's when a likely winner can be had.
But this looks like a dead Under and likely first-half draw.
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