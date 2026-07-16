Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Spain vs. Argentina

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The gold medal is on the line today, the final day of what was a marvelous 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi has a chance to add to his already otherworldly résumé with a second consecutive World Cup title, while Lamine Yamal gets the chance to boost a dynamic career that has just begun.

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 34, featuring the championship match.

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World Cup Best Bets — Sunday, July 19

Spain vs. Argentina

It all comes down to this.

Messi remains the past and the present, and with the way he's going, he still could have some future left. His Argentina charge will match up with Spain and its young star in Yamal, the name that is supposed to take over the soccer world in due time.

However, Yamal hasn't been the star for Spain this summer.

Rodri, Mikel Oyarzabal and Unai Simon have led the way for a Spanish unit that has outscored opponents 13-1 this tournament. The lone goal it allowed was against Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Spain's most impressive performance came during a shutout of mighty France in the semifinals, and it's because of that showing that I'm expecting Spain to work its defensive magic in a win over Argentina in the final.

Many struggle wagering against Messi, but La Albiceleste has not had an easy road in the knockout stage. It eked past Cape Verde in the Round of 32, made a miraculous comeback against Egypt in the Round of 16, and scored twice late to down England in the semis.

So, which way do you see it? Are the Argentinians not to be counted out or have they been in cahoots with Lady Luck?

I can see La Roja pulling off another defensive masterclass, shutting down mighty Messi in the process.