Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 11

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're almost two weeks into the World Cup.

So far, so exciting.

Here's what I like for Sunday's Match Day 11.

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World Cup Best Bets — Sunday, June 21

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Mikel Oyarzabal will need to be a key part of Spain's offensive attack against Saudi Arabia (Getty Images).

I expect this one to get ugly. Spain wasn't great vs. Cape Verde but still had 27 shots, despite only getting minimal minutes from Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams — both of whom still are not 100 percent fit. The Saudi Arabia we saw in the second half against Uruguay will be the one we get here. Look for Spain to be aggressive from the start and try and rid itself of the bad taste in its mouth from the disappointing result against Cape Verde.

Fallica's Picks: Spain -2.5 (+100), Over 20.5 Shots (-125)

Belgium vs. Iran

Kevin De Bruyne will look to lead Belgium past Iran (Getty Images).

I don’t trust Belgium at all to keep a clean sheet. Iran was all over the place in the opener against New Zealand, allowing many great scoring chances. Belgium will have plenty of chances and this feels like a 3-1 type of match.

Fallica's Picks: Both Teams to Score — Yes (+100), Over 3.5 Goals (+205)

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

Can Federico Vinas help boost Uruguay past Cape Verde (Getty Images)?

It was a miraculous effort last match from Cape Verde, managing a 0-0 draw with Spain, despite having just 26% possession. It was a defensive masterpiece, as the team committed just one foul and goalkeeper Vozinha made seven key saves. This likely creates a bit of a discount on Uruguay, which looked dreadful in the first half against Saudi Arabia but subbed off Darwin Núñez in the second half and moved Federico Vinas further upfield. The result was 22 second-half shots, 75% possession and a completely different looking side. Uruguay probably deserved all three points, but didn't get them. It will get all three here and look for Vinas to play a key role.

Fallica's Picks: Uruguay -1.5 (+150), Federico Vinas at Least 1 Goal or Assist (+105)

New Zealand vs. Egypt

Look for Omar Marmoush to have an aggressive outing for Egypt (Getty Images).

According to management, I’ve gotta have a bet here. I’ll go with a shots prop, as Marmoush had five in the opener against Belgium, and he will again look to put the ball on net whenever he gets a chance.