Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Argentina vs. England
"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.
Spain is awaiting the winner of Argentina-England in the championship match, while France is awaiting the loser in the third-place game.
All that means is we still have some fabulous football left on the docket.
Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 32, the second day of the semifinals.
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World Cup Best Bets — Wednesday, July 15
Argentina vs. England
La Albiceleste leads the World Cup in goals scored with 17, while Three Lions has 13 (fourth). Argentina has scored at least three goals in every game this tournament except one, and it scored two on that day (group stage vs. Austria). England has scored seven in its last three contests, and Jude Bellingham has a brace in each of the last two games.
See what I'm getting at?
Bellingham is hot, and if Argentina plans to slow his momentum, it could open the door for Harry Kane to find the back of the net. And as we know, Lionel Messi is always hot, tied for the tournament lead in goals scored with eight.
I think this one is a barnburner, with both teams putting pressure on the opposing defense.
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