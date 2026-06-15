FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Match Day 7 World Cup Best Bets, Picks, Predictions
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Match Day 7 World Cup Best Bets, Picks, Predictions

Published Jun. 16, 2026 6:10 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Two goals for the reigning Golden Boot winner in his 2026 World Cup opener — should we have expected anything less? 

Still, we have to leave that behind and look ahead to the next day.

Match Day 7 — let's roll.

 

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World Cup Best Bets — Wednesday, June 17

Austria vs. Jordan

If Austria is to win, it could be because of the leg of Marko Arnautovic (Getty Images).

This one goes down on Wednesday at midnight ET. Sometimes, the simplest, most obvious bet is the best bet. Don’t overthink it. I took this strategy with Breel Embolo and Switzerland, and I’ll do the same here with Austria’s best goalscorer.

Portugal vs. DR Congo

While I have concerns about how many goals Portugal will score, I do think it will eventually find the net. It has a fantastic midfield which should dominate the game, meaning scoring opportunities will be numerous for it. And even more importantly, I don't think there will be very many opportunities for Congo, which I find it hard to imagine will score.

Fallica's Pick: Portugal Congo DR Portugal Win To Nil (-115)

England vs. Croatia

A grizzled, veteran-laden Croatia is back to make England’s life miserable here. England’s Euro 2024 matches were bogs, and I can't imagine the presence of Thomas Tuchel will change that much. Head to halftime even and Harry Kane to the spot in the second half looks like a likely recipe.

Fallica's Picks: England Croatia 1st Half Draw (+125), Under 2.5 Goals Scored (-145)

 

Ghana vs. Panama

A goal or assist from Antoine Semenyo could prove vital for Ghana (Getty Images).

I have no idea what to expect here. Panama isn't a great side at all, but no Thomas Partey for Ghana is a big deal. I’ve got to serve up a bet for every group stage match, so let's just go with "best player has a goal contribution".

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

This could get out of hand in a hurry in Mexico City. Uzbekistan is one of the weaker sides in the tourney and will likely face a ton of pressure from a Colombia side with a high work rate, intent on putting a number on the board here.

Fallica's Picks: Colombia Uzbekistan Colombia Over 14.5 Shots (-135), Colombia 1st Half (-120)

 
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