FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Match Day 2 World Cup Best Bets, Picks, Predictions
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Match Day 2 World Cup Best Bets, Picks, Predictions

Updated Jun. 11, 2026 7:34 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived— a World Cup back on U.S. soil for the first time in 32 years.

Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first game followed by a primetime matchup between the U.S. and Canada.

Here's how I'm wagering on match day 2 of the globe's biggest sporting event.

 

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World Cup Best Bets — Friday, June 12

United States vs. Paraguay

Will the USA get off to a slow start in its World Cup opener (Getty Images)?

I don’t expect many goals in this one, especially with Paraguay down its best offensive player in Julio Enciso. This might just be a park-the-bus type effort from Paraguay, which allowed just 10 goals in 18 qualifying matches. Look for a set piece to score against a suspect U.S. defense, and if you get three points, great — but try and secure at least one. The U.S. has a ton of pressure as one of the host nations, and if you haven’t been paying attention, their World Cup and Copa América record hasn’t been great, scoring six total goals in seven games in those last two major competitions. I’m looking for the U.S. to head to halftime with a zero on the scoreboard and then an uneasy second half.

Canada vs. Bosnia

Don't expect Bosnia to be an easy matchup for Canada on Day 2 of the World Cup (Getty Images).

I’m going a tad conservative here with the double chance, but it would not surprise me at all if Bosnia got all three points here. Canada is extremely shorthanded, as it is down Alphonso Davies and Moise Bambino, and has seen Jonathan David and Cyle Larin in and out of form. Most expected Italy to be here, but Bosnia is coming in not lacking in confidence and is ready to make it a very physical 90 minutes for Canada in Toronto. I think they will get at least a draw.

 
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