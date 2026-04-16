Chelsea, Moises Caicedo Agree To Long-Term Contract

Chelsea have secured Moises Caicedo for the long-term future after the midfielder agreed to a lucrative new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Ecuador international has established himself as a cornerstone of the Blues' project since his high-profile move from Brighton in 2023, and will be rewarded with lucrative fresh terms.

Blues reward midfield engine room

The 24-year-old had been pushing for improved terms after helping the club win the Conference League and the Club World Cup last season, and has now got his wish - per BBC Sport.

Caicedo's previous eight-year contract was signed after his move from Brighton in 2023 in a then British-record £100m deal, rising to £115m, which has since been surpassed by Liverpool's £125m signing of striker Alexander Isak.

It is understood the new deal runs to 2033, ensuring the midfield enforcer remains a central figure for Chelsea for the foreseeable future.

Strategic renewals at Stamford Bridge

The deal is the second in a series of renewals designed to reward Chelsea's top performers, with captain Reece James the first to sign and the club negotiating at least one further agreement before the end of the season.

This strategy reflects a shift in policy, moving toward an incentive-based model that rewards on-pitch success and consistency.

Chelsea had also agreed a similar pay-rise for positive performances to Cole Palmer early last season, showing a willingness to reward star performers, albeit in an incentive-based structure which is adjusted for hitting certain targets like Champions League qualification.

The club clearly views Caicedo as an indispensable asset as they look to climb back to the top of the European game.

Legendary ambitions for Caicedo

When asked during the international break whether he would ever be interested in a move to Real Madrid, Caicedo said: "I'm focused on my club right now. I want to be a legend."

Chelsea regard Caicedo as one of the best midfielders in the world and he is among the club's captains, highlighting his growing leadership role within a young dressing room.

Caicedo was the only player to start every Premier League match last season under former boss Enzo Maresca, while this campaign he has been ever present, playing 42 times and scoring five goals from defensive midfield.

His durability and tactical intelligence have made him the first name on the team sheet for current head coach Liam Rosenior.

Fernandez's future not so clear

Meanwhile, midfielder Enzo Fernandez and defender Levi Colwill are among those known to have discussed potential new contracts in the past six months.

However, Fernandez is only just returning from a two-game internal ban following comments made during international duty about wanting to live in Spain's capital, amid continuing links with Real Madrid.

After the ban was announced by head coach Rosenior, Fernandez's agent Javier Pastore said in an interview with The Athletic: "[He] deserves much more than he is currently earning."

Next, Chelsea face Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, with the club sixth in the Premier League and chasing Champions League qualification via at least a fifth-place finish. Fernandez could return to partner Caicedo in the base of midfield.